Lewis Capaldi goes to Edinburgh band National Playboys gig at Broadcast in Glasgow and gives review
The singer gave the band a comical review before saying the show was ‘terrific’
An Edinburgh band’s first headline gig was made all the more special after a visit – and review – from Scottish legend Lewis Capaldi.
The Someone You Loved singer attended the concert at Broadcast in Glasgow’s Sauchiehall Street on Thursday night to watch National Playboys, a post-punk band which hails from the Capital. After the gig, the band uploaded a video to its Instagram page which showed Capaldi giving a brutal review of their performance.
In the video, which showed him sitting next to a member of the band, he said: “Hello there, this is Lewis Capaldi. I’ve just watched National Playboys at Broadcast this evening and I can honestly say I’ve never seen anything ******* worse. National Playboys, more like National ******* Losers man. Disgusting what I’ve just watched there; horrific patter, horrific tunes.”
But the star, who grew up in Bathgate, West Lothian, later admitted he was winding them up. “I’m only joking,” he said. “It’s been good. They were terrific, they were terrific.”
It comes after Capaldi was diagnosed with bronchitis, which saw him forced to cancel two of his world tour shows. The 26-year-old, who now lives in Glasgow, was due to perform in Zurich and Milan but was told by a voice specialist to get vocal rest for at least three days after falling ill.