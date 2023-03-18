An Edinburgh band’s first headline gig was made all the more special after a visit – and review – from Scottish legend Lewis Capaldi.

The Someone You Loved singer attended the concert at Broadcast in Glasgow’s Sauchiehall Street on Thursday night to watch National Playboys, a post-punk band which hails from the Capital. After the gig, the band uploaded a video to its Instagram page which showed Capaldi giving a brutal review of their performance.

In the video, which showed him sitting next to a member of the band, he said: “Hello there, this is Lewis Capaldi. I’ve just watched National Playboys at Broadcast this evening and I can honestly say I’ve never seen anything ******* worse. National Playboys, more like National ******* Losers man. Disgusting what I’ve just watched there; horrific patter, horrific tunes.”

Lewis Capaldi went along to Edinburgh band National Playboys' gig in Glasgow (Picture: PA)

But the star, who grew up in Bathgate, West Lothian, later admitted he was winding them up. “I’m only joking,” he said. “It’s been good. They were terrific, they were terrific.”