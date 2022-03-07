Martin Compston to make BBC travel show exploring 'what makes modern Scotland tick'

The actor will be joining forces with one of his friends, TV presenter Phil MacHugh, to front the six-part show Scottish Fling.

Commissioned for BBC Two and the iPlayer, it will see the pair embark on a journey “to showcase what makes modern Scotland tick.”

The show, which is being made for the BBC by Scottish production company Tern Television, has been commissioned by BBC Scotland in the wake of the huge success of Men in Kilts, a travel show following Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish around Scotland.

Previous shows produced by Tern Television include Scotland’s Sacred Islands with Ben Fogle, Grand Tours of Scottish Lochs and Inside the Zoo, which went behind the scenes at Edinburgh Zoo and its sister site, the Highland Wildlife Park, in Kingussie.

Scottish Fling will see Compston and MacHugh - who has previously presented programmes for BBC ALBA -encounter “the people and places shaping the future of one of the greatest small countries in the world today.”

An official announcement about Scottish Fling said: “The boy will travel all corners of the country, from stunning wild landscapes to thriving cities.

“Across six episodes, they’ll go beyond the beaten track to get stuck into the most exciting experiences their nation has to offer, meeting a diverse and surprising mix of locals - plus the odd famous friend.

Martin Compston will be travelling around Scotland for the new BBC Two series Scottish Fling.

“Pushed out of their comfort zone, Martin and Phil will experience their homeland at its very best and most extreme. With their real-life relationship guaranteeing authentic and unfiltered laughs, the pair will bring a fresh and uplifting perspective to contemporary Scottish culture.Compston said: “I've travelled all over the country for work and leisure - but this is the first time I'll be meeting real modern Scots on camera, sharing their thoughts and passions.

“We're excited to get stuck in, and to experience the best that Scotland has to offer in the 21st century.”

MacHugh said: “Scotland has so much to offer the world and as a modern Scot, I am so excited to be joining my mate Martin to showcase the best of our culture, our language and our spirit in this brand new series.

“It's going to be lots of fun and full of surprises.”

TV presenter Phil MacHugh will be making Scottish Fling with his friend Martin Compston this year.

Louise Thornton, head of commissioning at BBC Scotland, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Martin Compston on this new series and to let viewers see another side to one of the country’s top acting talents as he and his friend Phil take a deep dive into contemporary Scotland.

"It is a really exciting project, developed by Tern TV and BBC Scotland, working in partnership with BBC Two as part of our ongoing commitment to more nations and network co-production.”

David Marshall, head of entertainment at Tern Television, says: “Marrying Britain’s top talent with their passions is a Tern sweet spot. Martin is royalty in Scotland and a passionate patriot, so who better to take viewers on an entertaining journey.