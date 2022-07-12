The station, which will play current and upbeat tunes for summertime listening, has already been operating online for over a year. It has seen a huge increase in listeners since October 2021, when radio legend Jay Crawford bought the station.

Mr Crawford, the former programme director at Real, Smooth and Rock, has brought in a team of presenters, including radio pros such as Mark Martin who worked at Real Radio and Forth One, Jill McLaren who used to co-present the Breakfast Show on Forth One and Brad Yule who worked on Capital Radio.

The team also includes young talent including Matthew Paige, Johnny Togneri, Meghan McKee and Chrissy Meechan, while singer-songwriter Nina Nesbitt is supporting the launch of the new station.

Edge Radio will host three main daytime shows, all sponsored by Scottish businesses. Breakfast will be hosted by Edinburgh radio star Mark Martin and will be sponsored by Belmont Suzuki, while mid-day will run from 10-2pm hosted by Brad Yule and sponsored by Kingsgate Shopping Centre. The afternoon drive show will be hosted by Matt Shields from 3-7pm and will be sponsored by Cartmore Building Supply Company.

Mr Crawford, who was one of the original DJs on Radio Forth when it first launched in 1975, is keen to help others succeed in the industry. He said: “I’ve been very lucky to have had a long and successful career and I’m just delighted to be able to share my experience and knowledge with our young up and coming presenters and producers”.

He continued: “When I was presented with a Fellowship of the Radio Academy in 2008, I said at the time it was the highlight of my career but launching Edge Radio may just eclipse that in 2022. Launching in June will really suit Edge Radios music format, our music is current, upbeat and aimed a far younger audience than me!”

The Edge Radio team, who are launching a new station this summer.

Mark Martin, presenter of the Breakfast Show on Edge said: “Jays experience has proved invaluable in getting Edge to this point. We’ve got off to a flying start and hope everyone sees the huge potential in the station. We can’t wait to keep building on what we have created.”