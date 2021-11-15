June 1 has become the day to celebrate one of Scotland’s biggest and most beloved TV shows.

It marks the day in 1991 when Diana Gabaldon first published her novel Outlander, which became the hugely popular book series and Starz show which we all know and love.

This World Outlander Day, fans from all over the world are showing their love for the series which brought Sam Heughan’s rugged Highlander Jamie Fraser onto our screens.

Celebrating the big day, the show posted on its Twitter account: “Lord, ye gave me a rare fanbase and God I loved them well. Happy #WorldOutlanderDay to the most incredible, creative, thoughtful, and passionate fans ever.”

So, in honour of Outlander’s anniversary, we thought we’d share a few interesting things you may not know about the show.

1. "This man is grotesque!" Author Diana Gabaldon's first reaction to the casting of Sam Heughan as Jaime? "This man is grotesque!" But she quickly changed her mind when she saw his audition tape. "He was gone: it was just Jamie Fraser. He had nailed this particular scene just perfectly. He had the exact right combination of menace, sex, everything," she said.

2. A sex scene had to be reshot due to Scottish weather Mild spoiler: An outdoor sex scene between Claire and Jamie had to be reshot as it didn't have enough nudity. They were filming beside a river in Scotland in November, so the actors were freezing and fully clothed. But producers decided to reshoot as it wasn't deemed sexy enough, according to Catriona Balfe (Claire). The scene, which is in season four, was eventually refilmed when Scottish temperatures were a little warmer, and both actors got their kit off.

3. It may have been delayed due to Indyref It is rumoured the release of the very first Outlander series may have been delayed due to the Scottish Independence Referendum in 2014. Although author Diana Gabaldon has denied this, emails leaked by Wikileaks show then UK Prime Minister Cameron met with Sony representatives weeks before to discuss the show's release date. Lead actor Sam Heughan has been vocal in his support for Scottish Independence.

4. Castle Leoch was also in Game of Thrones Doune Castle, which is where the Castle Leoch scenes were filmed, is no stranger to television and film. The Medieval stronghold in Stirling starred in Monty Python and the Holy Grail - "Your mother smells of elderberries!" - and also as Winterfell in Game of Thrones.