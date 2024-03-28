Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A quiet and unremarkable Edinburgh street was transformed this week into Lockerbie 1988 for a five-part TV drama about the disaster that hit the Border town more than 35 years ago.

UK company Carnival Productions were very meticulous with the transformation of Peatville Terrace in Longstone for the two-day shoot on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 26 and 27.

Christmas decorations were placed in the gardens and front rooms of properties on the street, while residents' cars were moved nearby and replaced by vintage cars from the 1980s which were brought in and placed in drives. Emergency vehicles including 'Dumfries and Galloway Constabulary' police patrol cars, an ambulance and a fire engine were also on set during the two days of filming.

The Carnival Productions crew busy on set at Peatville Terrace on Tuesday evening.

The drama about the deadliest terror attack in British history, which took place when Pan Am flight 103 from London to New York exploded over Lockerbie in December 1988, is provisionally called 'Flight 103' and stars Colin Firth, although locals who gathered on the set perimeter at Kingsknowe Road North unfortunately didn't catch a glimpse of the award-winning actor this week.

This vintage 'Dumfries & Galloway Constabulary' police car was used by the TV crew in filming of Flight 103 in Edinburgh.

Gravel was also spread across the street and onto the drives of the properties to create a disaster zone feel, with around half a dozen vintage emergency services vehicles also there for an evening shoot on Wednesday as the sun went down.