Sir Rod Stewart has said he’s quitting touring as he prepares to play two massive outdoor shows in Edinburgh this summer.

Speaking to Chris Evans on his Virgin Radio show this morning (June 15), the 78-year-old said: “I’m not going to do rock ‘n’ roll tours anymore, so these will be the last few British gigs I do,” he explained. “I’m not retiring though. I couldn’t do that, it’s in my blood.”

The legendary singer-songwriter, who has had six number one hits in the UK charts including Baby Jane and Maggie May, added that still plans on releasing albums.

He said: “I’m moving on. I’ve made an album with Jools Holland, and it’s a swing album. I’m not retiring, I just want to give the rock ‘n’ roll a rest for a while. Not that I’m tired, physically, of it. It’s just another challenge.”

Speaking about touring, he said: “I’ve never considered it a job. The only downside to it is when I’m away from all my kids…. and the downtime during the day, which I overcome. I take my railway equipment, my model railway stuff, and I have a project and I build it on the road.”

In a separate interview with BBC Breakfast this week, Sir Rod, who father was from Edinburgh, said he was in a “good place” with his future plans.

He added: “I’m really looking forward to doing something else, especially singing with Jools’ band, it borders on rock ‘n’ roll anyway, it’s just not Maggie May and Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?”