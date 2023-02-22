Rod Stewart will return to Edinburgh Castle for the first time in 13 years for two “unmissable” gigs. The singer has now announced a second outdoor show at Edinburgh Castle, due to phenomenal demand. Tickets for the new date, July 7, will go on sale on Friday, February 24 at 10am.

As part of his run of special summer shows, Rod Stewart will perform to fans on the Edinburgh Castle Esplanade for two nights in a row, on July 6 and July 7. The 78-year-old crooner will sing show-stopping classics and fan favourites, including hits like Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?, Maggie May and Sailing. The star will also revisit Plymouth, Durham and Hull for more long overdue shows, as well as making his first appearances at Northampton and Badminton.

Speaking about his tour, Sir Rod said: "My favorite memories have been summer nights with a beer or two alongside the best fans in the world. I'm impatiently awaiting this summer playing at a variety of special venues - football, cricket and rugby stadiums, estates and castles! We'll all be dancing under the stars."

The star, whose father was a master builder in Leith, is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, having sold over 250 million records worldwide.