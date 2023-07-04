The legend that is Sir Rod Stewart will perform at the Castle Esplanade in Edinburgh this week, playing not one, but two gigs.

Ahead of the shows – on Thursday, July 6 and Friday, July 7 – the 78-year-old crooner hinted these could potentially be the last British concerts he ever plays, which only adds to the excitement amongst his fans.

Speaking to Chris Evans on his Virgin Radio last month, he said: “I’m not going to do rock ‘n’ roll tours anymore, so these will be the last few British gigs I do. I’m not retiring though. I couldn’t do that, it’s in my blood.”

Sir Rod Stewart will perform at the Castle Esplanade in Edinburgh this week, playing not one, but two gigs. Here he is pictured performing during the Platinum Party at the Palace staged in front of Buckingham Palace, London, on day three of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. Photo: PA

The singer-songwriter, who has had six number one hits in the UK charts including Baby Jane and Maggie May, added that still plans on releasing albums.

Sir Rod’s gigs at Edinburgh Castle on Thursday and Friday, as part of the Castle Concert 2023 series, will mark his first performances at the historic site for 13 years, as he wraps up his tour in the city of his father’s birth.

Estimated start timesGates open - between 6.45pm and 7pmSupport act - between 7.30pm and 8pmHeadliner - between 8.30pm and 9pmEnd - 10.30pm (this is confirmed)

What roads will be closed?

Castlehill, Ramsay Lane, Ramsay Garden and Mound Place closed 7am-1am. Johnston Terrace, Lawnmarket, Castle Wynd North Steps and Upper Bow closed 4pm - midnight.

What is the weather forecast?

According to The Met Office, both nights will be rain-free, with temperatures of around 15C each night.

How to get tickets

A small number of tickets are still available via Ticketmaster, or through the ticket hotline on 0844 844 0444.

What songs will Rod Stewart sing?

The rocker’s recent gig the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street, County Durham, featured 23-song set of all his biggest hits. The setlist was as follows: Addicted to Love, You Wear It Well, Ooh La La, Some Guys Have All the Luck, Having a Party, Baby Jane, Forever Young, I Don't Want to Talk About It, The First Cut Is the Deepest, Maggie May, I'd Rather Go Blind, Young Turks, Downtown Train, Rhythm of My Heart, I'm Every Woman (sung by Joanne Harper and backup singers), The Killing of Georgie (Part I and II), You're in My Heart (The Final Acclaim), Tonight's the Night (Gonna Be Alright), Have I Told You Lately, Lady Marmalade (sung by Joanne Harper and backup singers), Stay With Me, Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?, Sailing.

Who is the support act?

