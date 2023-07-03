American folk rockers The Lumineers will perform at the Castle Esplanade in Edinburgh this week, as part of the 2023 Castle Concerts series.

The Denver-based outfit, widely considered to be one of the best live acts in the world, visit the Capital on Wednesday, July 5, with a small number of tickets still available at the time of publication.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Grammy-nominated duo of Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites come to town in support of their fourth studio album, Brightside, which was released in 2022 to widespread acclaim.

American folk rockers The Lumineers will perform at the Castle Esplanade in Edinburgh on Wednesday, July 5.

In a review of their recent show in Dublin, Metro wrote: “The Lumineers delivered a show we’d buy tickets to see again in a heartbeat”.

Speaking ahead of their visit to Edinburgh, Calum Cunneen, of Castle Concerts said: “We are delighted to welcome The Lumineers back to Scotland for a unique and special show at Edinburgh Castle.

“Despite only forming a little over a decade ago, The Lumineers have grown to cement their place as a must see live act across stadiums and arenas worldwide, and there will be no better place to see them than against the historic backdrop of Edinburgh Castle.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since they formed in 2005, The Lumineers have enjoyed over 21 hits around the world, including Ho Hey, Stubborn Love, Ophelia, Angela and Cleopatra. They have often been compared to Mumford and Sons and Bon Iver.

Estimated start and end timesGates open – between 6.45pm and 7pmSupport act – between 7.30pm and 8pmHeadliner – between 8.30pm and 9pmEnd – 10.30pm (this is confirmed)

What roads will be closed?

Castlehill, Ramsay Lane, Ramsay Garden and Mound Place closed 7am-1am. Johnston Terrace, Lawnmarket, Castle Wynd North Steps and Upper Bow closed 4pm - midnight.

What is the weather forecast?

According to The Met Office, there will be sunshine and a temperature of 17C at 7pm on Wednesday, with the mercury dropping to 13C and staying dry for the duration of the gig.

How to get tickets

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A small number of tickets were still available on Monday (July 3), priced £54.80 each via Ticketmaster, or through the ticket hotline on 0844 844 0444.

What songs will The Lumineers play?

During their gig at St Anne's Park, Dublin, the band played a 21-song set. The set list was as follows: BRIGHTSIDE, Cleopatra, Ho Hey, A.M. RADIO, Angela, Dead Sea, WHERE WE ARE, Flowers in Your Hair, My Cell, Slow It Down, Charlie Boy, NEVER REALLY MINE, Gloria, Sleep on the Floor, Ophelia, Leader of the Landslide, Big Parade, Just Like Heaven (The Cure cover), REMINGTON, REPRISE, Stubborn Love.

Who is the support act?