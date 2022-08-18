Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old, who will deliver the Alternative MacTaggart lecture at the Edinburgh Television Festival later this month, won Strictly Come Dancing’s glitterball trophy last year alongside professional partner Giovanni Pernice.

Ayling-Ellis joined EastEnders in 2020 as the first deaf actor to play a regular character on the soap.

Since then, she has been involved in a number of big storylines, including Frankie discovering she is the daughter of Danny Dyer’s character Mick Carter, who was abused as a child.

Rose Ayling-Ellis, pictured with Strictly partner Giovanni Pernice, is to leave her EastEnders role as Frankie Lewis

Speaking about her deperture, Ayling-Ellis said: “It’s been incredibly special to be EastEnders’ first regular deaf actor. I have loved my time on the show and Frankie has been such an awesome character to play, however now feels like the right time for me to move on and I am excited and ready for new challenges.

“I will always treasure my time on the show and all the incredible people I have worked with who have supported my growth as an actor these last two years and given me so many amazing memories.

“I am excited for viewers to see Frankie’s exit storyline; I think it’s a really important one that will hit home for lots of people.”

Chris Clenshaw, Executive Producer, said: ‘I have only had the pleasure to work with Rose for a short time but she has always been an incredible asset to EastEnders; not just as a phenomenal actor, but as an amazing company member too.

‘As part of the Carter family, Rose has shone in important narratives such as discovering she’s Mick Carter’s daughter as a result of child abuse; and she will soon tackle the important issue highlighting women’s safety on the streets.

Frankie became an integral part of the Carter family (Picture: BBC)

‘We at EastEnders are incredibly proud of everything Rose has achieved – she’s a real trailblazer, and we wish her every success.’

Ayling-Ellis will deliver the Alternative MacTaggart lecture at the Edinburgh Television Festival later this month, where she will discuss her experiences as a deaf actress and life in the TV industry as a young person with a disability.

The actress, who has been deaf since birth, has been a pioneer for the deaf community, including campaigning for British Sign Language (BSL) to be recognised as an official language.

She features in the Rose, Barbie & Friends campaign, teaming up with Barbie to unveil their first doll with behind-the-ear hearing aids.