Rock superstar Shirley Manson will play a huge homecoming gig in Edinburgh as part of Garbage’s 2024 UK tour.

The Stockbridge-raised singer will hit the road with her band this summer, kicking things off a festival slot at Glasgow’s TRNSMT festival on July 12, before they hit the Capital’s Usher Hall on July 14.

The pioneering alt-rockers – also comprising Duke Erikson, Steve Marker and Butch Vig – will also play shows in Bridlington, Wolverhampton, Manchester and London. Tickets for the tour will go on sale Friday, March 8 at 10am, following a fan pre-sale on Thursday, March 7 at 10am.

“So excited to announce that after 5 long years, we are finally returning to Europe this summer. Hope you will be able to join us,” said the band, whose biggest hits include Only Happy When It Rains, Stupid Girl and I Think I'm Paranoid.

A couple of years back, Manson reflected on her pre-Garbage years as a member of cult Edinburgh band Goodbye Mr Mackenzie, saying it was a wild and decadent time that gave her a “spectacular education in the world of rock and roll”.

In an interview, she discussed her amazing career trajectory, going from backing singer with the Mackenzies to global superstar with Garbage to singing a James Bond theme.

“I was in Goodbye Mr. Mackenzie for 10 years,” said Manson, who attended Broughton High School in the Capital. “And I received the most spectacular education that I could possibly have ever hoped for in the world of rock and roll. I mean, it was a very rebellious, decadent unit. We really lived the life. And I wouldn’t swap it out for anything, I loved it.

“I was a very dedicated member to the band. It was my first forays out into the world, out of Edinburgh. For the first time I got to go to Paris, and I got to go to Copenhagen and Amsterdam and Hamburg and Munich and just all these incredible cities for the first time.