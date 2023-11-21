Superstar line-up revealed for TRNSMT, with many more acts to be announced shortly

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

TRNSMT has announced its first wave of artists for 2024 and the line-up is already looking incredible – with Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon and Calvin Harris all set to headline.

The festival returns to Glasgow Green on July 12th-14th, with many more acts still to be announced, across four stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Gallagher will head up the main stage on the opening day, where he will celebrate 30 years of Oasis’ Definitely Maybe, by playing the classic album in full. Speaking about his headline slot, the Mancunian rock legend said: “Can’t wait to return to Glasgow Green next Summer to headline TRNSMT. I'll be playing songs from Definitely Maybe as well as some solo stuff. See you there.”

Most Popular

Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon and Calvin Harris are set to headline TRNSMT 2024.

Scottish-American band Garbage, fronted by Edinburgh-born singer Shirley Manson, will wow fans with their hits in what could be their last performance in Scotland, while West Lothian band The Snuts will be gearing up for an exhilarating set following the success of their number one album and two huge sold out shows at SWG3 Galvanizers Yard this summer.

On the Saturday, legendary live performer Gerry Cinnamon will be making his triumphant return to TRNSMT 2024. Headlining the main stage for the first time since 2019, the multi-platinum recording artist makes a highly anticipated return after his two record breaking shows at Hampden Park Stadium in Summer 2022.

Looking forward to his appearance at TRNSMT, Gerry said: “Get hounded on the daily to do TRNSMT again, well hound no more. On Saturday 13th July there’s going to be a big lovely summer sing song. See you there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester four-piece Courteeners, who have said that their most memorable gigs are always in Glasgow, will also bring the Saturday to life after recently becoming the third band in history to top the charts with a reissue of their debut album.

Closing the festival will be a hotly-anticipated set from Scottish superstar DJ Calvin Harris, who is returning to Scotland to take to the TRNSMT main stage for the very first time after a sell-out Ibiza residency. The artist has produced two of the biggest anthems of 2023 with Miracle and Desire and will bring TRNSMT to a close for another year.

Sunday will also see Tom Grennan add Glasgow to his string of 2024 UK dates, following the release of his second number one album, What Ifs and & Maybes, and Stockport indie four-piece Blossoms are also returning to Glasgow Green two years after their last appearance in the city.

Geoff Ellis, festival director of TRNSMT, said: “After welcoming one of the best crowds TRNSMT has ever seen in 2023 and we can’t wait to have everyone back for the 7th year of incredible live music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve created the dream lineup for a lot of our TRNSMT fans and there are plenty more acts to be announced – but we couldn’t wait to reveal festival favourites Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon and Calvin Harris, who are kicking off our biggest line-up yet.

“Next year is expected to be a sell-out, so get your hands on tickets now to avoid disappointment.”