TRNSMT Festival 2022: Glasgow festival lineup and stage times - including Paolo Nutini and Sam Fender

TRNSMT is here, with the first day of the Glasgow festival kicking off on Friday (July 8).

Staged at Glasgow Green, music fans will be treated to performances from the likes of Paolo Nutini, Sam Fender, The Strokes, Foals, Lewis Capaldi and Wolf Alice.

Gates open at Glasgow Green at midday, and the event closes at 11pm each day – though the VIP area stays open until midnight. Limited tickets are still currently available for Sunday, on the TRNSMT website.

The lineup schedule is available on the TRNSMT festival app, here’s what’s in store on the main stage each day.

TRNSMT Festival lineup stage times Friday, July 8

12.30pm-1.30pm The Bootleg Beatles

2pm-2.40pm Ella Henderson

3.10pm-3.55pm The Lathrums

4.25pm-5.15pm Tom Grennan

5.45pm-6.45pm Nile Rodgers & CHIC

7.15pm-8.25pm Sam Fender

9.10pm-10.50pm Paolo Nutini

TRNSMT Festival lineup stage times Saturday, July 9

12.20pm-12.50pm Dylan

1.15pm-1.50pm Griff

2.15pm-2.55pm Example

3.20pm-4.20pm Years & Years

4.50pm-5.40pm Fontaines D.C.

6.10pm-7.10pm The Snuts

7.40pm-8.40pm Foals

9.20pm-10.50pm The Strokes

TRNSMT Festival lineup stage times Sunday, July 10

12.35pm-1.05pm Nina Nesbitt

1.35pm-2.10pm Dylan John Thomas

2.40pm-3.20pm Sigala

3.50pm-4.30pm Mimi Webb

5pm-5.50pm Sigrid

6.20pm-7.10pm DMA’s

7.40pm-8.40pm Wolf Alice