The end of Love Island 2021 is fast approaching to the disappointment of fans who have been hooked on this year’s series.

The show got off to a tricky start, with viewers complaining about this year’s contestants.

But many episodes down the line, people are now unsurprisingly addicted to the ITV dating show, despite it being in its seventh season.

There are still a few weeks left of Love Island 2021 (ITV)

When the show ends, the final couples will be forced to leave villa life and step out into the real world.

So, when does Love Island finish this year?

Here’s what you need to know.

When is the Love Island final 2021?

This series of Love Island has seen plenty of drama, including the usual explosive recouplings and Casa Amor-fuelled fallouts.

But the show is reaching its climax, with the couples living out their final week in the villa bubble.

The official end date of this year’s Love Island is yet to be announced, but ITV accidentally let the day of the final slip in a post.

A compeititon for viewers to enter to win a seat at the exclusive final viewing party gave away one specific detail: it will take place on Monday 23 August.

This date also matches up with the usual Love Island running time of 49 episodes over eight weeks.

That means there’s just only a few days in paradise left.

What happens when a couple wins Love Island?

The final week in the Love Island villa usually sees the remaining four couples treated to a luxurious final date away from everyone else.

In the past, these have been yacht rides, romantic dinner settings and even a hot air balloon ride.

The last couples then get to experience their own prom night, where the boys dress up in suits and the girls don full-length dresses and they all write heartfelt speeches for each other.

Then, the final is usually aired live, with host Laura Whitmore visiting the villa to reveal to the islanders who has won the show after a public vote.

This year’s finale is expected to last for 90 minutes.

Traditionally, the show’s final has started at 9pm on ITV.

How much is the prize money?

Three couples end up in the Love Island final, but only one can win.

The lucky winning couple are then given an envelope each, one of which represents the £50k prize money.

The person lucky enough to end up with the sum is then tasked with deciding whether to split it with their other half or take the winnings for themselves.

The point of the twist is to reveal if contestants were in the show to find love or to get rich.

Usually, the couples end up sharing the prize money - but it’s all to play for this year.

Who won Love Island last time?

Scot Paige Turley and her boyfriend Finn Tapp were the lucky winners of last year’s winter Love Island, and the couple are still together now.

Meanwhile, the last winners of the summer series were villa favourite Amber Gill and latecomer Greg O’Shea.

Even though they had been coupled up for less than a fortnight, the couple decided to split the money but ended up breaking up just five weeks after they returned to the UK.

Before that, the winners were:

Series one: Jess Hayes and Max Morley (2015)

Series two: Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey (2016)

Series three: Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay (2017)