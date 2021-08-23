Love Island 2021 ends tonight to the disappointment of fans who have been hooked on this year’s series.

The final of the ITV dating show will air on Monday (23 August), with only four couples left from this year’s contestants – Millie and Liam, Chloe and Toby, Kaz and Tyler and Faye and Teddy.

Many episodes down the line, people are unsurprisingly addicted to the show, despite it being in its seventh season.

There are still a few weeks left of Love Island 2021 (ITV)

When the show ends, the final couples will be forced to leave villa life and step out into the real world.

So, what time is the Love Island final airing this year?

Here’s what you need to know.

When is the Love Island final 2021?

This series of Love Island has seen plenty of drama, including the usual explosive recouplings and Casa Amor-fuelled fallouts.

But the show is reaching its climax, with the couples living out their final day in the villa bubble.

The official end date of this year’s Love Island is Monday 23 August when the live final will air, following 49 episodes over eight weeks.

What time is the Love Island final 2021?

Love Island: The Live Final will begin at the reality show's usual start time of 9pm.

Host Laura Whitmore will host the finale live from the Majorca villa, with the special episode lasting for a whopping 95 minutes.

It will be a mix of pre-recorded footage showing the islanders’ last days in paradise, as well as live interviews with the final couples.

What happens when a couple wins Love Island?

The final week in the Love Island villa saw the remaining four couples treated to a luxurious final date away from everyone else.

The last couples then usually get to experience their own prom night, where the boys dress up in suits and the girls don full-length dresses and they all write heartfelt speeches for each other.

Then, the final is aired live, with Ms Whitmore visiting the villa to reveal to the islanders who has won the show after a public vote via the Love Island app.

Millie and Liam are the current favourites to win the seventh series of the hit dating show, followed by Chloe and Toby.

How much is the prize money?

Four couples end up in the Love Island final, but only one can win.

The lucky winning couple are then given an envelope each, one of which represents the £50k prize money.

The person lucky enough to end up with the sum is then tasked with deciding whether to split it with their other half or take the winnings for themselves.

The point of the twist is to reveal if contestants were in the show to find love or to get rich.

Usually, the couples end up sharing the prize money - but it’s all to play for this year.

Who won Love Island last time?

Scot Paige Turley and her boyfriend Finn Tapp were the lucky winners of last year’s winter Love Island, and the couple are still together now.

Meanwhile, the last winners of the summer series were villa favourite Amber Gill and latecomer Greg O’Shea.

Even though they had been coupled up for less than a fortnight, the couple decided to split the money but ended up breaking up just five weeks after they returned to the UK.

Before that, the winners were:

Series one: Jess Hayes and Max Morley (2015)

Series two: Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey (2016)

Series three: Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay (2017)