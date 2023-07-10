When is TRNSMT 2024? Dates announced for TRNSMT 2024 and how to get tickets for Glasgow Green festival
Scotland’s biggest music festival is over for another year.
Tens of thousands of people attended TRNSMT at Glasgow Green over the weekend to experience live performances from the likes of Pulp, Sam Fender, Niall Horan and The 1975. And now the festival has announced its 2024 dates and ticket on-sale times, giving fans something to look forward to.
Here’s everything you need to know about TRNSMT 2024, including when it’s taking place, how to get your hands on tickets, and how much they will set you back.
When is TRNSMT 2024? Date announced for festival next year
TRNSMT will return to Glasgow Green for its seventh year over the weekend of July 12-14, 2024.
How to get tickets for TRNSMT 2024? Ticket prices and when tickets go on sale
Presale tickets for TRNSMT 2024 go live on Wednesday, July 12, for general admission, VIP, and VIP+. Tickets will officially go on general sale on Friday, July 14, at 9am. Fans can snap up early bird tickets on TRNSMT’s website. Prices will remain at 2023 rates, with tickets on sale from £62.80.
Has the TRNSMT festival 2024 lineup been announced?
The lineup for TRNSMT 2024 has not yet been announced, but fans are told to expect international artists across four stages, as well as homegrown talent and emerging grassroots acts. The lineup for TRNSMT 2023 included Pulp, Sam Fender, The 1975, Becky Hill, Niall Horan, George Ezra, Cat Burns, Royal Blood and Mimi Webb.