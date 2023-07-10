Scotland’s biggest music festival is over for another year.

Here’s everything you need to know about TRNSMT 2024, including when it’s taking place, how to get your hands on tickets, and how much they will set you back.

TRNSMT Festival 2023 saw tens of thousands of music fans descend on Glasgow Green (Photo: Tim Craig for TRNSMT)

TRNSMT will return to Glasgow Green for its seventh year over the weekend of July 12-14, 2024.

How to get tickets for TRNSMT 2024? Ticket prices and when tickets go on sale

Becky Hill performing at TRNSMT festival 2023 (Photo: Ryan Buchanan via TRNSMT)

Presale tickets for TRNSMT 2024 go live on Wednesday, July 12, for general admission, VIP, and VIP+. Tickets will officially go on general sale on Friday, July 14, at 9am. Fans can snap up early bird tickets on TRNSMT’s website. Prices will remain at 2023 rates, with tickets on sale from £62.80.

Has the TRNSMT festival 2024 lineup been announced?