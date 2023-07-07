News you can trust since 1873
Ginny Sanderson
By Ginny Sanderson
Published 7th Jul 2023, 10:35 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 11:35 BST

Rod Stewart put on a show for fans in the rain at Edinburgh Castle on Thursday, July 6. Crowds dressed in mullet wigs and glittery hats turned out to see the 78-year-old rocker perform on the iconic stage in the city centre, in perhaps one of his last live performances ever. Here are some pictures from the Maggie May singer’s huge outdoor show.

Rod Stewart performing at Edinburgh Castle on July 6, 2023.

1. Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart performing at Edinburgh Castle on July 6, 2023. Photo: Calum Buchan

Rod Stewart performing at Edinburgh Castle on July 6, 2023.

2. Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart performing at Edinburgh Castle on July 6, 2023. Photo: Calum Buchan

Rod Stewart performing at Edinburgh Castle on July 6, 2023.

3. Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart performing at Edinburgh Castle on July 6, 2023. Photo: Calum Buchan

Fans dress up ahead of Rod Stewart gig at Edinburgh Castle on July 6, 2023.

4. Fans

Fans dress up ahead of Rod Stewart gig at Edinburgh Castle on July 6, 2023. Photo: Neil Johnstone

