Rod Stewart Edinburgh Castle 2023: 15 pictures as Rod Stewart delights crowds in rain at Edinburgh Castle
Rod Stewart put on a show for fans in the rain at Edinburgh Castle on Thursday, July 6. Crowds dressed in mullet wigs and glittery hats turned out to see the 78-year-old rocker perform on the iconic stage in the city centre, in perhaps one of his last live performances ever. Here are some pictures from the Maggie May singer’s huge outdoor show.
