Rod Stewart spotted outside Edinburgh pub the Spey Lounge in Leith Walk after Edinburgh Castle show
An eagle-eyed fan spotted Rod Stewart outside an Edinburgh pub after his sellout show at the castle.
The singer’s unmistakable spiky blond hair was in full glory as he was seen outside the Spey Lounge in Leith Walk on Friday afternoon, July 7. It comes after the 78-year-old performed a huge outdoor concert at Edinburgh Castle on Thursday night, with another on its way on Friday evening.
The gigs could be the last live shows of Stewart’s career, after the legendary crooner said he may soon retire from performing live. Despite the rain, thousands attended the Thursday night show which included a performance of Sunshine on Leith by members of the Bay City Rollers.
Stewart paid tribute to his late father, a Leith-born master builder, and he also wore a blue and yellow suit in a tribute to Ukraine – saluting president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and calling Vladimir Putin an ‘a***hole’. Rod Stewart is among the big names performing at Edinburgh Castle concerts this summer, with the likes of The Who and The Lumineers also taking to the stage.