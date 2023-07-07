An eagle-eyed fan spotted Rod Stewart outside an Edinburgh pub after his sellout show at the castle.

The singer’s unmistakable spiky blond hair was in full glory as he was seen outside the Spey Lounge in Leith Walk on Friday afternoon, July 7. It comes after the 78-year-old performed a huge outdoor concert at Edinburgh Castle on Thursday night, with another on its way on Friday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gigs could be the last live shows of Stewart’s career, after the legendary crooner said he may soon retire from performing live. Despite the rain, thousands attended the Thursday night show which included a performance of Sunshine on Leith by members of the Bay City Rollers.

Rod Stewart spotted outside The Spey Lounge in Leith Walk after his Edinburgh Castle show (Photo: Sam Barker)