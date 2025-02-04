Beyonce tour: 10 photos of Beyoncé's Edinburgh gig as 'Cowboy Carter tour' announced

Beyoncé is heading back to the UK this summer, two years after dazzling fans in Edinburgh with a spectacular gig at Murrayfield Stadium. Here, we take a look back at Queen Bey’s unforgettable show in the Capital

In June, pop superstar Beyoncé will play four dates at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as part of her Cowboy Carter tour which is also raising money for those affected by the California wildfires. The dates have been announced as June 5, June 7, June 10 and June 12 for London, and fans are hoping more UK dates will be added soon.

Of course, we’d just love it if Bey came back to Edinburgh, but while we’re crossing our fingers, let’s remember the Grammy-winning singer's last visit here.

It was a Saturday night, on May 20 2023, when the the Texan star put on an absolute masterclass at Murrayfield. Over 54,000 fans flooded the stadium, making it the second highest attended show by a female artist at Murrayfield.

As rain belted it down, Beyoncé performed hit tracks from her dance music-focused seventh studio album including Alien Superstar and Cuff It. Queen Bey also dipped into her back catalogue as she delivered amazing renditions of hits like Crazy In Love, Run The World (Girls), Partition and Love On Top.

Take a look at 10 photos of Beyoncé and her superfans from the Renaissance World Tour concert in Edinburgh in 2023.

1. 10 photos remembering Beyoncé Edinburgh gig

Take a look at 10 photos of Beyoncé and her superfans from the Renaissance World Tour concert in Edinburgh in 2023. Photo: Andrew White/Live Nation

A sea of pink cowboy hats could be seen, as excited crowds gathered outside BT Murrayfield before the concert.

2. Excited fans outside Murrayfield

A sea of pink cowboy hats could be seen, as excited crowds gathered outside BT Murrayfield before the concert. Photo: Annabelle Gauntlett

One attendee was inspired by Beyoncé's shining silver outfits, and put together her own 'disco cowboy' look for the Edinburgh gig.

3. A disco cowboy look

One attendee was inspired by Beyoncé's shining silver outfits, and put together her own 'disco cowboy' look for the Edinburgh gig. Photo: Annabelle Gauntlett

Two superfans travelled all the way from Brazil and Venezuela to Edinburgh to attend the Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour concert at BT Murrayfield.

4. Superfans from South America

Two superfans travelled all the way from Brazil and Venezuela to Edinburgh to attend the Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour concert at BT Murrayfield. Photo: Annabelle Gauntlett

