She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will come to a close this week following an explosive penultimate episode that saw the return of Daredevil in the MCU, and Walters letting out her inner Hulk. With so much on the line for Jennifer Walters, it shocked even her when she realised that the new episode will be the final one in the series.

In what has been a refreshing addition to the MCU, Walters once again broke the fourth wall in the eighth episode saying: “Wait, we’re doing the gala that doesn’t feel right? Is next week’s episode the finale? Oh just like a tact on set piece near the end of season. This is the big twist, isn’t it? But the question is, is it the kind of twist that’s like there’s another hulk but this one’s red or like I’m getting frigid.”

The season still has a lot to wrap up in the short 30 minutes that are left in the show, which suggests we are likely to see a big cliffhanger at the end and that this episode is not one to miss.

So, when is the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law? Here’s everything you need to know.

Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk. She has green skin and big hair; the background behind her has a lime green wash over it (Credit: Marvel/Disney+)

When is the season finale for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

She-Hulk’s season finale will premiere on Thursday October 14, 2022. The series is available to stream on Disney+.

How many episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are there?

There are nine episodes in the first season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Who will be in the last episode?

The usual characters like Jennifer Walters AKA She-Hulk alongside best friend Nikki are expected to return to our screens. Stills from the latest trailer confirm that Abomination aka Tim Roth and Bruce Banner will also be making a return in this week’s finale.

Fan favourite Titania played by Jameela Jamil has also been teased as a potential returning character after she last appeared in episode 6 of the show titled ‘Just Jen’. The episode saw the two finally face off publicly after Tatania turned up at a wedding to take on Jen, resulting in the influencer losing her veneer before storming off.

Unfortunately it doesn’t look like everyones favourite street fighting hero, Daredevil is expected to make another appearance in the show. Rotten Tomatoes has a cast list with confirmed characters in this week’s episode that reads:

Tatiana Maslany. Jennifer Walters.

Mark Ruffalo. Bruce Banner.

Tim Roth. Emil Blonsky.

Benedict Wong. Wong.

Ginger Gonzaga. Nikki.

Jameela Jamil. Titania.

Renée Elise Goldsberry. Amelia.

The show has been full of fun cameos while introducing fans to She-Hulk, so there will no doubt be some exciting appearances in the grand finale of the first season.

