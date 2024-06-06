Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for a new arena at the Gyle recommended for approval

Plans to build Edinburgh’s first large indoor entertainment venue have moved a step closer after planning officials recommended a new 8,500 capacity venue in the west of the city for approval.

AEG Europe’s proposals to build a new purpose-built arena opposite Edinburgh Park Station were lodged last November, delighting local music fans who have been crying out for a large entertainment venue in the city with the largest annual arts festival in the world. Music lovers often have to travel west to catch the top music stars who snub the Capital to play at the Hydro Arena in Glasgow, or even the P&J Live Arena in Aberdeen.

An artist's impression of the planned 8,500 capacity Edinburgh Park arena, with the AEG Europe planning application currently with the City of Edinburgh Council.

Now, it looks like Edinburgh music fans possibly wont have to travel far for much longer to catch the top names in music and entertainment, with AEG Europe delighted with the recommendation for approval and hopeful that the application is approved next week.

Alistair Wood, executive vice president, real estate and development, AEG Europe, said: “We’re delighted that the proposals for a new arena in Edinburgh are recommended for approval and we look forward to presenting the facts about the proposals at committee and answering any questions elected members may have.

“This reflects months of consultation and discussion with the public and key stakeholders prior to the application being submitted and a positive ongoing dialogue with all throughout the application process.

“This is the most sustainable site available and we’re determined to enhance Edinburgh as a venue for live music and other events. We are hopeful the planning committee will support the officers’ recommendations.”

A model of the proposed Edinburgh Arena, on display at a consultation event at the Gyle late last year.