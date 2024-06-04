Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Musical parody of Willy’s Chocolate Experience to debut at the Edinburgh Fringe

It became a viral sensation for all the wrong reasons – and now a musical parody of Scotland's infamous Willy Wonka event is coming to the Edinburgh Fringe.

In February, Willy’s Chocolate Experience gained internet notoriety after images of a sparsely decorated warehouse in Glasgow staffed by actors dressed as Oompa Loompas and other characters spread worldwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The botched £35-a-ticket 'experience' sparked dozens of memes after frustrated attendees called the police, and it was even referred to in the House of Commons by Tory MP Penny Mordaunt.

This summer, a musical mockery of the event titled Willy’s Candy Spectacular: A Musical Parody will have its world premiere at the Fringe from August 9 to August 26.

Speaking ahead of its run the Pleasance King Dome, creator Richard Kraft said: “The process of creating a brand-new musical, which usually spans years, is being condensed into just a couple of months.”

The producers stress the musical is a “parody production” and there is no involvement from organisations that own the copyright to Roald Dahl’s book Charlie And The Chocolate Factory and its different adaptations It is also “not sponsored, endorsed by or affiliated” with House of Illuminati, the organisation behind the Glasgow event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first three tracks from the show have been shared online – including actor John Stamos performing the opening number Willy’s Candy Spectacular. The song has been dubbed as a “post-apocalyptic opening number that traces the downfall of civilisation back to the disastrous event in Glasgow”.