As summer fringe comes to a close, Christmas will slowly be at the forefront of everyone’s mind.

Edinburgh has become a staple across Europe for many people’s festive season, with people travelling all over the world to visit the famous Edinburgh Christmas Market.

Angels Event Experience has been named the new organiser of the event and will deliver the market for the next three years.

Edinburgh Christmas Market has transformed East Princes Street Gardens in previous years. Picture: Ian Georgeson

David Kohlert, Managing Director, Angels Event Experience said:

“We are delighted to be the preferred bidder for Edinburgh’s Christmas, and look forward to making it a great success for Edinburgh’s communities and locals and visitors alike.

“Our track record in delivering markets and festivals across Europe, alongside key local partners including IMG/PWR, E3 and Taylor’s of Edinburgh, are a recipe for success.

“We look forward to evolving Edinburgh’s Christmas concept over the next three years, putting Edinburgh’s community at the heart of the event.

“Over time, we look forward to partnering with local charities and associations, providing them with a stage to promote their work alongside the Winter Festival.”

So, when is Edinburgh Christmas Market returning to the city? Here’s everything we know about the upcoming event so far.

When is the Edinburgh Christmas Market?

Edinburgh Winter Festival will return to the city on 19 November 2022 and stay until 3 January 2023.

Do you need tickets?

The Edinburgh Market is not ticketed, however, there may be a queue you will have to wait in before entering.

Additionally, tickets will be required for experiences like the ice-skating rink and the ferris wheel which gives a stunning view of the festive city.

Will there be parking?

There is no event parking available for the Edinburgh Market, however, it is just a two minute walk from Edinburgh’s central train station Edinburgh Waverley.

Trains regularly arrive and depart from this station from all across Scotland and the UK.

What hotels are close to the Edinburgh Christmas Market?

The Balmoral Hotel

This is one of the closest hotels you can get to the festivities and is only a four minute walk from the Scott Monument which the Christmas Market surrounds.

The hotel currently holds a 9.8 rating on Booking.com .

Address: 1 Princes St, Edinburgh EH2 2EQ

KM Hotel

This hotel is perfectly located within minutes of some of the City’s best theatres and landmarks, and only a short walk away from Edinburgh’s wonderful green spaces, Holyrood Park, Arthur’s Seat and The Meadows.

The hotel currently holds a 8.1 rating on Booking.com .

Address: 7 Richmond Place, Edinburgh, EH8 9ST, United Kingdom

Yotel Edinburgh

This hotel offers express check-in and check-out, allergy-free rooms, a fitness centre, free WiFi throughout the property and a bar.

Yotel Edinburgh is located around 1.2 miles from Edinburgh Playhouse, 1.3 miles from Edinburgh Castle and 1.3 miles from National Museum of Scotland. The hotel features family rooms.

The hotel currently holds a 8.3 rating on Booking.com .

Address: 68-73 Queen Street, Edinburgh, EH2 4NH, United Kingdom

Apex City of Edinburgh Hotel

This hotel is one of the most central hotels, located in the shadows of the iconic Edinburgh Castle, and just minutes away from the infamous Royal Mile.

The hotel is walking distance from Lothian road and bustling Princes Street.

The hotel currently holds a 8.4 rating on Booking.com .

Address: 61 Grassmarket, Old Town, Edinburgh, EH1 2HJ, United Kingdom

Holiday Inn Express Edinburgh City

This Holiday Inn is located in Edinburgh’s New Town, and is just a 5 minute walk from bustling Princes Street and Edinburgh Train Station. It offers free Wi-Fi access and serves a free buffet breakfast every morning.

The hotel currently holds a 8.2 rating on Booking.com .