1 . Maeve Press

New York City based comedian and actress Maeve Press is all set to make her UK debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this year. The comic will be doing the full festival run and Fringe audiences will have a chance to see her show, ‘Failure Confetti’, which has never before been seen in the UK. Following 17 years under special educational observation prompted by early signs of neurodiversity, Maeve was eventually presented on her 18th birthday with boxes full to the brim with reports on her educational development from the age of 9 months to 17 years old. Now she will be crossing the pond to unpack ‘the magical box of Maeve’ with Fringe audiences, charting her life experience, both through her own eyes and the eyes of medical professionals paid to write reports about her. As an actress, Maeve has starred in the critically acclaimed Everything’s Gonna Be Okay and the award winning film Theresa Is A Mother (Netflix). Maeve Press: Failure Confetti, at Assembly George Square Studios, Studio 4, July 31, August 25 (not 14th), 1.20pm. Tickets: £8 - £13.50. | AvalonPhoto: Avalon