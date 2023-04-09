1. The Mound
The Mound is just one of many Edinburgh locations that heavily in musical film Sunshine on Leith. A huge dance number set to The Proclaimers song 'I'm gonna be (500 miles)' was filmed on the city landmark, with a cast of 500 actors, dancers, and locals. The Mound has also features in other films, including Battle of the Sexes and Happy Go Lovely. Photo: anon
2. Cockburn Street
This street in Edinburgh's Old Town features heavily in several films, including Avengers: Infinity War and T2 Trainspotting. In the Marvel film, Wanda and Vision, played by Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, take a romantic stroll up Cockburn Street, before alien enemies descend on the city, wreaking havoc. Photo: SNS Group/Disney
3. Craigmillar Castle
Filmmakers transformed Edinburgh's Craigmillar Castle for Hollywood film Outlaw King, starring Chris Pine and Florence Pugh, creating an entire medieval town on the grounds of the castle. The ruined 14th century castle also features in Outlander as Ardsmuir Prison, where Jamie Fraser (played by Sam Heughan) is imprisoned in season 3 of the hit show. Photo: Scott Louden
4. Arthur's Seat
Unsurprisingly, this beauty spot with gorgeous views of the Capital has been used for several film productions. Arthur's Seat features in a romantic scene between Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess in the 2011 film One Day. The ancient volcano in Edinburgh's Holyrood Park was also one of many filming locations for T2 Trainspotting. Photo: Scott Louden