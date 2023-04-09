News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh filming locations: 10 of the most popular Edinburgh spots featured in film and TV

Some of the most iconic scenes were shot in Edinburgh

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 9th Apr 2023, 16:48 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 16:48 BST

Edinburgh is often used as a backdrop in blockbuster movies and TV shows. The city is a hugely popular shooting location for both big and small screen productions, thanks to its gorgeous Georgian architecture, romantic cobbled streets, and stunning skylines. You can take a stroll through the Capital and pass locations that featured in huge blockbuster movies, including Avengers: Infinity War, Trainspotting, Fast and Furious 9 and more. Here are 10 filming spots you can visit in Edinburgh.

The Mound is just one of many Edinburgh locations that heavily in musical film Sunshine on Leith. A huge dance number set to The Proclaimers song 'I'm gonna be (500 miles)' was filmed on the city landmark, with a cast of 500 actors, dancers, and locals. The Mound has also features in other films, including Battle of the Sexes and Happy Go Lovely.

1. The Mound

This street in Edinburgh's Old Town features heavily in several films, including Avengers: Infinity War and T2 Trainspotting. In the Marvel film, Wanda and Vision, played by Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, take a romantic stroll up Cockburn Street, before alien enemies descend on the city, wreaking havoc.

2. Cockburn Street

Filmmakers transformed Edinburgh's Craigmillar Castle for Hollywood film Outlaw King, starring Chris Pine and Florence Pugh, creating an entire medieval town on the grounds of the castle. The ruined 14th century castle also features in Outlander as Ardsmuir Prison, where Jamie Fraser (played by Sam Heughan) is imprisoned in season 3 of the hit show.

3. Craigmillar Castle

Unsurprisingly, this beauty spot with gorgeous views of the Capital has been used for several film productions. Arthur's Seat features in a romantic scene between Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess in the 2011 film One Day. The ancient volcano in Edinburgh's Holyrood Park was also one of many filming locations for T2 Trainspotting.

4. Arthur's Seat

