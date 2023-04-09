1 . The Mound

The Mound is just one of many Edinburgh locations that heavily in musical film Sunshine on Leith. A huge dance number set to The Proclaimers song 'I'm gonna be (500 miles)' was filmed on the city landmark, with a cast of 500 actors, dancers, and locals. The Mound has also features in other films, including Battle of the Sexes and Happy Go Lovely. Photo: anon