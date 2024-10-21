2 . Camera Obscura

This Halloween season, Camera Obscura & World of Illusions is inviting all ghoul busters, big and small, to join in the Haunting Halloween Hunt, running daily until November 3. Whether you're a seasoned Halloween fanatic or a first-time trick-or-treater, there's spine-tingling surprises for all ages! Lovable mascot, Dizzy, has transformed into five iconic Halloween characters. Visitors will need to keep their eyes peeled for Frankenstein, Dracula, The Mummy, Werewolf, and more as they search for Dizzy in his spooky costumes throughout the attraction. Hunt them all down and claim your well-earned sweet treat at the end. Camera Obscura will be decked out in creepy décor, from ghostly projections and eerie portraits to bone-chilling photo opportunities. Special Halloween-themed exhibits include the freakishly fun Severed Head illusion, the haunting OptiMusic to create spooky soundscapes, and interactive puppets lurking in the Colour Shadow Wall. See www.camera-obscura.co.uk for more. | Camera Obscura & World of Illusions