The countdown to Edinburgh’s Hidden Door Festival launch party is on, with eights music acts set to take over a vast industrial site in the west of the city this weekend.

Organisers have now transformed the venue dubbed The Paper Factory into a unique space, with the 15.5-acre site also showcasing the work of over 20 artists. The two-day event will also feature lighting, dance and drumming shows with street food and a full bar onsite.

Edinburgh's Hidden Door launch party is on Friday and Saturday, November 22-23 | Chris Scott

The launch party, which takes place on Friday and Saturday, comes ahead of the full-scale Hidden Door festival in the spring next year. Visitors can access the site for free between 1pm and 6pm on Saturday to see the venue and explore the visual art.

Hidden Door is supported by Creative Scotland and the launch party is sponsored by Bellfield Brewery, Jack Daniel’s and DirectControlUK.

Here is everything you need to know about the Hidden Door Festival launch party in Edinburgh.

Where is the Hidden Door Festival?

The festival is located in a former paper and cardboard manufacturing facility on the western edge of Edinburgh. The Paper Factory is located at 1 Turnhouse Road, Edinburgh EH12 8NP.

How do I get tickets and how much are they?

Tickets may be available to purchase at the door, but organisers recommend buying tickets in advance and taking advantage of the discounted rate. Full price tickets cost £30.50 and concession tickets cost £27.49 including booking fees. Tickets can be bought from the Hidden Door website.

The 15.5-acre site will host a range of events this weekend | Chris Scott

Live music acts

There are eight music acts over the two-day event.

Friday will see experimental electronica from Exterior, heartfelt alt-pop from Paige Kennedy, post-punk edginess from Trout and avant-electropop from Jane Weaver.

Saturday night will see Black feminist punk band Big Joanieco-headlining with alt rock trio HotWax, with support from doom-punk quartet Witch Fever and Edinburgh-based dream pop duo Sarah/Shaun.

Visual art

Inspired by Hidden Door’s 10th anniversary theme of Past, Present, Future, curator Jill Boualaxai has invited both new and returning artists, selecting works specifically for The Paper Factory. Jill said: “We’re exploring time, history, and archaeology and the idea of nature creeping back into that industrial space” | Chris Scott

Work from over 20 artists can be found within the huge factory spaces, featuring the a diverse range of media and artforms including sculpture, performance, installation, painting, printmaking and large-scale works. The event will also have an art shop where visitors will have an opportunity to take home unique pieces.

•Jo Fleming Smith will evolve her 2023 work, Flood, into a large-scale installation

•Beth Shapeero and Fraser Taylor’s collaborative textile banners, first shown during Hidden Door 2021 in Granton, will also be making a comeback

•James Epps’ sculptural installations, including cardboard and paper, create a material connection to the industrial history of the site

•Works by artists Aimee Finlayand Christian Sloan recontextualise spiritual practices through ritualistic sculptures and futuristic visions

•Marly Merle’s wearable sculptures transports viewers into fantastical worlds, reimagining societal norms.

•Justine Watttrans forms discarded domestic objects into intimate sculptures, examining the intersection of craftsmanship and sustainability

•There is also site-specific work from Aimee Finlay, Jo Fleming Smith, Beth Shapeero & Fraser Taylor, Sian Landau, James Epps, Marly Merle, Justine Watt, Rachel Bride Ashton, Christian Sloan, Martin Elden & Morwenna Kearsley plus Projector Club and Ross Blair / Trenchone

The launch party will also feature lighting, dance and drumming shows | Chris Scott

What time does it start and what is the line up?

Events on Friday will run from from 6pm to midnight and the venue will be open between 1pm and midnight on Saturday.

Friday, November 22

•6pm – Doors open

•6pm – Exterior

•6.30pm – Laser and dance show

•7.15pm – Paige Kennedy

•7.45pm – Laser and dance show

•8.30pm – Trout

•9.15pm – Laser and dance show

•9.25pm – Light show with Sativa Drummers

•10pm – Jane Weaver

•Doors close at midnight

Saturday, November 23

•1pm to 6pm – Doors open and guests can visit for free until 6pm

•6pm – Sarah/Shaun

•6.30pm – Laser and dance show

•7.15pm – Witch Fever

•7.45pm – Laser and dance show

•8.30pm – HotWax

•9.15pm – Laser and dance show

•9.25pm – Light show with Sativa Drummers

•10pm – Big Joanie

•Doors close at midnight

Are there age restrictions?

People under the age of 18 will not be allowed in the venue after 6pm. But families can visit the venue for free between 1pm and 6pm on Saturday, November 23.

Hidden Door will welcome back Fat Flamingo and Chicken Skoop who are serving up delicious hot food and there will be coffee from Brew 52. There will also be a full bar onsite.