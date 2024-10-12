Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edinburgh has been named the best city in Scotland for travelling to for a gig, and among the best in the UK, according to a new study.

Edinburgh ranks as the fourth-best destination for gig-trippings in the UK, with a total score of 86.22. It has a high number of music venues, 10.81 per sq km, and a good score for music festivals, 1.27 per 1000 residents.

The study, conducted by travel experts at Miss Tourist, analysed different metrics, including the number of music venues and music festivals, the average daily cost of public transport and taxi rides, the average cost of dinner out for two in a pub, the average cost of a cocktail and a pint of beer, number of hotels, and crime/safety index.

A temporary stage was built in Princes Street Gardens for Pulp at Edinburgh's Hogmanay Concert in the Gardens last year, attracting thousands of music fans to Edinburgh. Picture: Roberto Ricciuti

Edinburgh’s vibrant nightlife offers options for pre or post-gig entertainment, with an average cost of £56 for a cocktail and a pint of beer. The average daily cost of public transport and taxi rides in Edinburgh is £3.

The study shows that top-ranking cities offer a mix of music venues, festivals, and affordable accommodations, making them ideal for live music-loving travellers.

The only other Scottish city making the top 10 was Glasgow, often referred to as the music capital of Scotland, which came in sixth place in the study by Miss Tourist. While Edinburgh also saw off another music-mad city, the home of the Beatles, Liverpool, which was 10th on the list.

Bannerman's Bar in the Cowgate offers live music most nights.

Yulia Saf, travel expert and CEO of Miss Tourist, said: "Our study reveals that the best cities for gig-tripping offer more than just great music venues. Edinburgh, for instance, boasts spots like Leith Depot, which has live music almost every night, and Bannermans, which is perfect for rock fans.

“For a mix of music in a beautiful setting, The Caves is a must-visit, while Sneaky Petes is ideal for local bands and DJs.

“Make the best out of Edinburgh’s efficient public transport to easily commute in and out of these venues. Or consider grabbing dinner at a local pub before a gig or exploring nearby attractions post-concert to make the most of your trip.

“As gig-tripping continues to rise, Edinburgh and other top-ranked cities are well-positioned to attract even more music-loving travellers. Whether you're into intimate local gigs or large-scale festivals, these destinations offer something for every type of music fan.”

Sneaky Pete's, also in the Cowgate, is among the great music venue in Edinburgh.

And with the planned 8,500 capacity new Edinburgh Arena due to open at Edinburgh Park in 2027, Edinburgh is sure to rise up the top 10 UK cities for gig-tripping in the years to come.

According to Expedia Group's Unpacked 2024 travel trends report, 70 per cent of UK respondents say they are more likely to travel to a concert outside of their town, with over 40 per cent saying they would travel for a concert as an excuse to visit a new place.

Miss Tourist Top 10 UK Cities and scores for Gig-Tripping: 1, London, 99.27; 2, Birmingham, 98.92; 3, Leeds, 95.21; 4, Edinburgh, 86.22; 5, Manchester, 84.02; 6, Glasgow, 79.41; 7, Brighton, 74.64; 8, Bristol, 70.26; 9, Nottingham, 67.62; 10, Liverpool, 65.07.