An Edinburgh mum made her Fringe debut on Thursday, August 1, with a show exploring both the humour and realities of parenthood.

Comedian, actor, and viral sensation Sophie Rose McCabe makes her Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut this year with Mother Bored, on a short run from August 1-4.

Mother Bored blends sketch, stand-up, and multi-media to tell (mostly true) stories from Sophie’s life. Expect to hear about everything from her wild past as a dedicated raver and an unmotivated barmaid, to her chaotic present as a single mum trying to balance caring for a tenacious toddler, her career and life in general, with trying to navigate dating and life as a single thirty-something.

Sophie’s eccentric yet endearing characters are offset by a darker element as she also explores some of the harsher realities of motherhood and post-natal depression.

She said: “Whilst I wanted to have fun with the ridiculous side of parenthood, I didn’t want to entirely gloss over the more serious issues that many women encounter as new mums.

“I struggled with post-natal depression after the birth of my baby – in fact I had a pretty major post-natal metal health breakdown.

“I was just starting out in stand-up around that time, so it definitely shaped the direction that some of my comedy took.

“I hope that by sharing some of my experiences in the show it helps other mums in some way and opens up the conversation about it.”

Audiences can expect twists on classic fairy tales, reading all those bedtime stories has taken its toll on Sophie, an Edinburgh Vs Glasgow rap battle, and the opportunity to participate in an ante-natal class led by Aunty Natal, the world’s least qualified and most unsuitable birth coach.

Alongside the live elements, audiences can also expect multi-media interludes, including input from a number of Sophie’s alter-egos and ‘advertisers’, reflecting her status as one of Scotland’s emerging viral comedy stars.

Sophie is joined by special guests including Zara Gladman - internet sensation West End Mum, and comedian and actor Lee Brophy.

Sophie Rose McCabe: Mother Bored, at Boteco Do Brasil, (Venue 516) 47 Lothian Street, Edinburgh, 2.30pm, August 1-4.