Brit Pop band Ocean Colour Scene pictured on stage at 2010 Hartlepool Tall Ships event.

Britpop legends Ocean Colour Scene have announced a huge headline show at Edinburgh Summer Sessions at Royal Highland Showgrounds on Saturday, August 17.

Joining them at the show will be indie favourites The View, Embrace, Alabama 3, Reverend and the Makers, and Republica. Tickets for the Edinburgh Summer Sessions show go on sale from 10am on Friday, March 15. Sign up at the website for early pre-sale access from today, Thursday, March 14.

Ocean Colour Scene’s remain one of the most successful and most loved bands of the modern era, continuing to play to thousands of fans across the country, 30 years after they topped the charts in the 90s with albums including 1996’s ‘Moseley Shoals’, 1997’s ‘Marchin’ Already’ and 1999’s ‘One From The Modern’.

The Birmingham band also enjoyed a run of nine successive top 20 single’s including the immortal ‘The Riverboat Song’. In total, they have enjoyed 17 top 40 singles and six top ten singles. The group also famously played to an estimated 400,000 people on Edinburgh's Princes Street for the Hogmanay party in 1996 at the peak of their power.

In the years since, they’ve honed their craft in the spirit of the soul, folk and blues greats who inspired them- returning the favour in 2018 when they took Martha Reeves and The Vandellas out on tour.

Joining Ocean Colour Scene at Edinburgh Summer Sessions is The View, Embrace, Alabama 3, Reverend and the Makers, and Republica.

Dundee's The View rocketed on to the UK music scene in the mid noughties, fresh-faced and ready to rock n roll, quickly catapulting to number one with their debut album ‘Hats off to the Buskers’.

Fellow Britpop heroes Embrace will join Ocean Colour Scene in taking to the stage in Edinburgh having scored three number one albums, six top 10 singles, and over three million album sales throughout their career.

Best known for their hit song ‘Woke Up This Morning’ which served as the iconic theme song for the acclaimed TV show The Sopranos, Alabama 3 have earned a dedicated fanbase and reputation for pushing the boundaries of music genres.