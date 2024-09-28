Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Organisers of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay have announced that a global smash-hit and time-travelling DJ will headline this year’s Night Afore Disco Party.

Hot Dub Time Machine will bring his famous ‘dance through the decades’ audio-visual party to West Princes Street Gardens on Monday, December 30, for the Australian DJ’s only UK appearance in 2024. He will be joined by very special guests The Cuban Brothers and Edinburgh funk trio High Fade.

Since launching in 2011, Hot Dub Time Machine has become a global phenomenon with sell-out shows and festival appearances everywhere from T in the Park to Coachella. The self-proclaimed ‘best party ever’ and world’s first time-travelling DJ returns to Edinburgh with a show packed full of non-stop bangers from 1962 to 2024, making it the perfect party night out.

Australian time travelling DJ Hot Dub Time Machine will headline the Hogmanay Night Afore concert in Princes Street Gardens this year. | Unique Assembly

DJ Tom Lowndes, Hot Dub Time Machine, said: “Edinburgh! I’m coming back for Hogmanay! I’ve always wanted to play on the bandstand, and to do it around Hogmanay, on my birthday, is a dream come true. And this time, it’s 100 per cent bangers!

“Can't wait to see you guys!”

Support act The Cuban Brothers said: “Yes international friends and beautiful Edina residents alike, it is very exciting to be performing back in the capital city for Hogmanay for the first time in a decade.

“The festive energy and good vibes are off the scale in Auld Reekie and we are bringing the full Cubano A-Team DJ Kengo San, Domenico and Big Miguelito for a show of Caledonian/Latin fun and action like never witnessed before. We literally can’t wait, let's go!”

The Cuban Brothers will also perform at the Hogmanay Night Afore concert. | Unique Assembly

Plus, Edinburgh’s own High Fade will kickstart the party with their inimitable brand of razor-sharp funk and disco, with their debut album set to be released on November 20, having honed their energetic live shows on a UK-wide tour.

High Fade said: “From busking on the Mound to playing the Night Afore Party in our home city means the world to us, we can’t wait to play with some of our favourites and put on the show Edinburgh deserves.”

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay is Hot Dub Time Machine’s only UK appearance for 2024, as DJ Tom Lowndes returns to the festival after a previous sold-out appearance at the Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Street Party in 2014.

Edinburgh band High Fade will join in the Night Afore Hogmanay fun this year. | Unique Assembly

City of Edinburgh Council Culture and Communities Convener Val Walker said:“Hot Dub Time Machine is always the best party in town and what better way to get ready for a brand new year by dancing your way through all the hits of years gone by.

"The Night Afore Disco Party in Princes Street Gardens has been a fantastic addition to the Edinburgh Hogmanay line up in recent years, and with the addition of The Cuban Brothers and High Fade - it will certainly be one to remember. This promises to be a spectacular night of genre melting music and I’d advise getting in early for tickets to avoid disappointment.

“Edinburgh's Hogmanay is a special time for the city and I'm really proud that we’re able to offer such an exciting and eclectic programme for our residents and visitors.

“Attracting top artists like these is testament to the pull that Edinburgh’s Hogmanay commands and I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone working behind the scenes to make these celebrations possible.”