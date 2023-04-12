Hollywood actor Elijah Woods has been announced as a guest for the star-studded Comic Con Scotland event.

The Lord of the Rings star, who played Frodo Baggins in the fantasy film trilogy, will meet fans at the convention in Edinburgh. He will join other celebrities including Breaking Bad’s Giancarlo Esposito, Harry Potter actor Bonnie Wright, Doctor Who and Torchwood’s John Barrowman, and The Vampire Diaries’ Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley. Other guests include stars from iconic 1978 rom-com Grease, as well as actors from hit TV shows, such as Breaking Bad, The Mandalorian, Teen Wolf and Once Upon A Time.

In addition to meeting their favourite celebrities, Comic Con attendees will be able to explore props, sets, and displays from shows and movies like Game of Thrones, Back to the Future, and Harry Potter. The event will also have a video gaming arena, an artists and authors section, a huge traders area and a cosplay competition for fans to take part in. Last year’s event was the third Comic Con to take place in Scotland. It was attended by huge stars, including Scottish Star Wars actor Ewan McGregor, Hollywood celebrities like Alicia Silverstone and Billy Zane, as well as The Little Mermaid voice actor Jodi Benson.

Edinburgh fans will get the chance to meet Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood at Comic Con Scotland. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

