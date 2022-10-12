Good Omens season 2: Amazon Prime Video release date update, plot and line-up

After the success of Good Omens in 2019, the fantasy drama will be returning to our screens with a second season next summer, as stars David Tennant and Michael Sheen confirm a new run of episodes.

Based on the 1990 novel by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett of the same name, the first season of Good Omens introduced viewers to the odd duo of angel Aziraphale (played by Sheen) and hedonistic demon Crowley (played by Tennant).

Now that the world has been saved, the long-awaited second season will delve deeper into the complex relationship between Aziraphale and Crowley than was possible in the first.

Michael Sheen and David Tennant have made a new series of Good Omens in Scotland.

BBC Studios and Amazon Studios revealed that the new season will focus on "storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the uncanny friendship between Aziraphale, a fussy angel and rare book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley.

"Having been on Earth since The Beginning and with the Apocalypse thwarted, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London’s Soho when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery."

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of its release next year.

When will Good Omens Season 2 be released?

Although we still don’t have a firm release date, we do have a big update around when roughly it’ll be hitting our screens.

The Neil Gaiman comedy series will debut on Amazon Prime Video in the US in summer 2023 and a broadcast on BBC Two is expected to follow.

What is Good Omens Season 2 about?

The second season, which filming took place in Scotland in late 2021, consists of six episodes.

The new episodes’ plots, however, have been kept under wraps by executive producer Gaiman, who may want to keep fans wondering until closer to the release date.

He said: There are so many questions people have asked about what happened next (and also, what happened before) to our favourite Angel and Demon. Here are the answers you’ve been hoping for. We are back in Soho, and all through time and space, solving a mystery, which starts with an angel wandering through Soho, with no memory.”

Good Omens Season 2 cast list

Along with Tennant back as demon Crowley and Sheen as the angel Aziraphale, below is the full list of the Good Omens Season 2.

David Tennant (Crowley)

Scottish actor David Tennant gained prominence for his role as the tenth Doctor in the BBC science-fiction series Doctor Who from 2005 to 2010.

Other notable roles include Giacomo Casanova in the BBC comedy-drama series Casanova, Barty Crouch Jr. in the fantasy film Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

Michael Sheen (Aziraphale)

Welsh actor Michael Sheen is known for a wider variety of roles, including two fantasy films, Underworld: Rise of the Lycans and The Twilight Saga: New Moon and he also appeared in the science fiction film Tron: Legacy.

More recently, he played an incarcerated serial killer surgeon in Fox’s 2019 drama, Prodigal Son and appeared as Christ Tarrant in Quiz.

Other cast members include:

Paul Adeyefa (Midsummer Night’s Dream)

Michael McKean (This is Spinal Tap)

Gloria Obianyo (Dune)

Miranda Richardson (Dance with a Stranger)

Maggie Service (Quiz)

Reece Shearsmith (The League of Gentlemen)

Nina Sosanya (Teachers, Doctor Who)

Tim Downie (Outlander)

Andi Osho (I May Destroy You)

Alex Norton (Pirates of the Caribbean)

Siân Phillips (Dune)