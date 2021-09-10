Freshers Week Edinburgh 2021: when is the week before University term starts in Edinburgh, and what happens? (image credit: pexels)

Every September, the Capital is filled with young students arriving for their first term of study at one of Edinburgh’s four universities.

Across the UK, new undergraduate students will get to enjoy a week or two of partying, getting to know their course mates and settling in to university accommodation before the academic term begins.

But when will Edinburgh Freshers Week start?

Here are the start dates of Edinburgh universities’ freshers weeks and what first year students can expect.

What is Freshers Week?

Freshers week is a week of events and socialising that traditionally takes place the week before the academic term begins.

While it can be enjoyed by students across all years of university study, it is seen as particularly important for new first year students, or freshers – letting them blow off steam, meet new friends and sign up to social clubs and societies before semester one officially starts.

Although freshers week in the UK has a reputation for being a boozy affair, it is intended to be a time to relax and settle in to your new home and get acquainted with university life.

There are plenty of events on offer throughout Freshers Week, with society fairs allowing students to sign up to academic clubs, sports societies and more.

Edinburgh universities present everything from cocktail societies to quidditch clubs – so be sure to go along to any society fairs and sign up to whatever piques your interest.

What are Edinburgh’s biggest Freshers Week 2021 events?

Each Edinburgh university has its own range of events and nights out for its new student cohort to make the most of student union buildings and clubs, offering discounts on food, drink and events on campus.

Ceilidhs are also a hallmark of Scottish freshers weeks, being a perfect occasion to don a kilt, enjoy a wee dram and dance with pals to traditional Scottish folk music.

But here are some of the most high profile Freshers Week events taking place in Edinburgh over the next few weeks which can be enjoyed by students from all universities in the Capital.

broke! freshers 2021 part one biggest ever giveaway!

Atik nightclub’s infamous ‘broke!’ club nights are back for Freshers Week 2021, with its first official freshers club night taking place on Friday 10 September.

Doors will open at 11pm with drinks available from just £2 and tickets from £5 each.

The night sees a huge range of VIP prizes up for grabs to clubgoers who enter at https://www.brokepromotions.co.uk/.

Tickets for the event will be available on the door as well as online at Skiddle.

Edinburgh’s Biggest Welcome Party// The Mile Freshers Pub Golf 2021

The bulk of tickets for this huge pub golf and bar crawl event on Monday 13 September are already sold out, with just the last 100 tickets remaining.

The event kicks off at the Hive Nightclub on Niddry Street at 8pm (must arrive before 8.30pm) and stops at a range of venues before finishing at Atik Nightclub.

All venue info will be provided at the meeting point and tickets do not need to be printed, but must be shown to event reps on your phone.

Tickets for Edinburgh’s ‘Biggest Welcome Party’ are priced at £13 each and can be booked online at Fatsoma’s website.

Nightvision presents: Terminal V Launch Party

Nightvision’s Terminal V launch party will be held at the Liquid Rooms on Saturday 18 September, with DJs such as Mall Grab, Partiboi69, rising DJ star Cici and Franck among those already announced for the event.

Doors will open at 10pm and the night will end at 3pm.

Tickets are still available to buy online at Skiddle, with second release tickets priced at £25.31 (including booking fee) and will be £28.13 on final release.

Edinburgh nightclubs

A whole host of clubs across the city will be catering to Edinburgh’s new student cohorts, with New Town nightclubs like Bourbon, Why Not, Lulu and Garibaldi’s presenting cheap weekly nights for students as well as popular Saturday night events.

Likewise, nightclubs in Edinburgh’s Old Town such as the Hive, Cabaret Voltaire, Opium, Subway and Sneaky Pete’s are popular Freshers Week haunts for their cheap drinks and tunes catering to every music taste.

Edinburgh universities’ Freshers Week start dates and events

Some Edinburgh freshers weeks have already started, but many of these universities will continue to hold freshers events throughout September.

Here is when each university’s freshers week is being held this year.

Edinburgh Napier University

When:Sunday 5 September to Sunday 12 September

What’s on: Many of Edinburgh Napier’s student association and freshers week events, including its union bar socials, can be found in the upstairs of the Three Sisters Bar on Cowgate – with cheap drinks in plentiful supply.

Napier will be bringing its Freshers Week to a close this weekend with a Freshers Party at Atik nightclub with DJ, Ironik, on Saturday 11 September.

To book tickets for the event and find out more about Edinburgh Napier’s ‘Super September’ for new students, visit https://edinburghnapier.native.fm/.

Heriot-Watt University

When: Saturday 4 September to Friday 10 September

What’s on: With Heriot-Watt University’s official welcome week drawing to a close this weekend, there a number of events still available to attend – and many more socials occurring throughout September.

Heriot-Watt’s student union is holding a Freshers ceilidh on Friday 10 September, but this and more events can be viewed at its website here.

University of Edinburgh

When: Saturday 11 September to Sunday 19 September

What’s on: The University of Edinburgh is hosting a variety of events for its Welcome Week 2021, with pub nights, picnics, painting and more activities available to new students.

To view its events in full and find out how to attend, download the University of Edinburgh Events app from the Google Play or Apple App Store and download the app’s Welcome Week Guide.

Here, you can browse events related to your degree, social events sports events and how-to sessions by scrolling through the app’s calendar of events and book into them too.

Queen Margaret University (QMU)

When: Friday 10 September to Saturday 18 September

What’s on: QMU is hosting a number of socials throughout its freshers week, with a Welcome BBQ on Friday 10 September, brunches and yoga throughout the week and themed parties such as its Neon Jungle night at on-campus haunt, Maggie’s Bar and Cafe.

Visit https://qmusuevents.native.fm/ to see its full events itinerary for QMUSU Freshers Week 2021.

