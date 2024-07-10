Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Music icon Paul Weller, who has enjoyed success as the frontman for The Jam and The Style Council alongside an impressive solo career is set to perform at Edinburgh Castle this weekend.

Affectionately known as ‘The Modfather’, Weller is no stranger to the Capital, playing the Usher Hall in 2022, and Edinburgh Castle in 2019. On that occasion, Evening News reviewer Chris Mackinnon wrote: “The voice remains a distinctive instrument and he can rock a black t-shirt and jeans combo better than guys half his age.”

Weller’s versatility and creative edge has connected with fans across the generations, making him one of music’s all-time greats. A bona fide cultural icon, his impact, relevance and popularity with the public, fellow musicians and critics alike remains unabated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you’re heading along, here’s everything you need to know about the Paul Weller gig at Edinburgh Castle.

Paul Weller will play at Edinburgh Castle on Saturday

When does Paul Weller play at Edinburgh Castle? Date and timings

Paul Weller will play Edinburgh Castle on Saturday, July 13.

Gates are set to open at around 6.45pm, with support act Barbara - a Brighton-based band and brotherly duo - set to take to the stage at 7.30pm.

Paul Weller is then estimated to start at around 8.30pm, with the show set to finish at 10.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Has the setlist been released?

An official setlist hasn’t been released yet, but based on recent shows, here’s what the Paul Weller setlist could look like: Nova, Cosmic Fringes, Soul Wandering, That Pleasure, My Ever Changing Moods, Headstart for Happiness, All the Pictures on the Wall, Out of the Sinking, Stanley Road, Glad Times, Flying Fish, Fat Pop, Village, Hung Up, Shout to the Top!, Jumble Queen, That Dangerous Age, Rise Up Singing, Nothing, That's Entertainment, Start!, Peacock Suit, Into Tomorrow, The Changingman, Wild Wood, Rockets, Broken Stones, You Do Something to Me, Town Called Malice.

Can you still get tickets?

For this show, you had to be quick as tickets sold very quickly and the concert is now sold out.

What’s the weather going to be like? Forecast and venue advice

At the moment the forecast is set to be overcast, with the Met Office forecasting a 40 per cent chance of rain from 7pm onwards and a temperature of 13C. Knowing the Edinburgh weather, this could change, but you might want to pack a rain jacket for the event.

Organisers have urged anyone attending to wear warm, waterproof clothing and sturdy footwear. Concert-goers are also eminded that the esplanade is reached via a steep slope and concert seating is tiered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also, alcohol and bottled drinks over 500ml cannot be brought into the arena.

Are there going to be any road closures?