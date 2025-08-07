Oasis are set to take to the stage at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield tomorrow for the first of three sold-out concerts in the city.

The band’s return to the stage has been highly anticipated since the Oasis Live ‘25 Tour was announced last summer.

Fans scrambled to bag tickets for the now sold-out tour, with the frenzy having sparked outcry after thousands were forced to wait in virtual queues only to find that prices had skyrocketed due to the Ticketmaster’s ‘dynamic pricing’ scheme.

The Gallagher brothers, along with band members Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs, Gem Archer, Andy Bell and Joey Waronker, will play three nights in Edinburgh on August 8, 9 and 12.

Oasis are coming to Edinburgh tomorrow. | Getty Images

From Edinburgh, Oasis will head to Dublin before crossing the Atlantic to play concerts in Toronto, Chicago, New Jersey, LA and Mexico City. The band will then return to London at the end of September for two nights before continuing the tour in Asia, Australia and South America.

Predicted setlist for Edinburgh Oasis gigs

While the setlist for Oasis’ Murrayfield gigs hasn’t been confirmed, the band’s song choices have remained consistent throughout the UK tour so far.

Setlist.fm has made a predicted setlist, based on the band’s previous shows. Here is the full predicted setlist for Oasis Edinburgh gigs:

1. Hello

2. Acquiesce

3. Morning Glory

4. Some Might Say

5. Bring It On Down

6. Cigarettes & Alcohol

7. Fade Away

8. Supersonic

9. Roll With It

10. Talk Tonight

11. Half the World Away

12. Little By Little

13. D’You Know What I Mean?

14. Stand by Me

15. Cast No Shadow

16. Slide Away

17. Whatever

18. Live Forever

19. Rock ‘n’ Roll Star

20. The Masterplan

21. Don’t Look Back in Anger

22. Wonderwall

23. Champagne Supernova