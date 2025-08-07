Oasis Edinburgh setlist: Full list of songs Oasis are expected to play at Murrayfield gigs
The band’s return to the stage has been highly anticipated since the Oasis Live ‘25 Tour was announced last summer.
Fans scrambled to bag tickets for the now sold-out tour, with the frenzy having sparked outcry after thousands were forced to wait in virtual queues only to find that prices had skyrocketed due to the Ticketmaster’s ‘dynamic pricing’ scheme.
The Gallagher brothers, along with band members Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs, Gem Archer, Andy Bell and Joey Waronker, will play three nights in Edinburgh on August 8, 9 and 12.
From Edinburgh, Oasis will head to Dublin before crossing the Atlantic to play concerts in Toronto, Chicago, New Jersey, LA and Mexico City. The band will then return to London at the end of September for two nights before continuing the tour in Asia, Australia and South America.
Predicted setlist for Edinburgh Oasis gigs
While the setlist for Oasis’ Murrayfield gigs hasn’t been confirmed, the band’s song choices have remained consistent throughout the UK tour so far.
Setlist.fm has made a predicted setlist, based on the band’s previous shows. Here is the full predicted setlist for Oasis Edinburgh gigs:
1. Hello
2. Acquiesce
3. Morning Glory
4. Some Might Say
5. Bring It On Down
6. Cigarettes & Alcohol
7. Fade Away
8. Supersonic
9. Roll With It
10. Talk Tonight
11. Half the World Away
12. Little By Little
13. D’You Know What I Mean?
14. Stand by Me
15. Cast No Shadow
16. Slide Away
17. Whatever
18. Live Forever
19. Rock ‘n’ Roll Star
20. The Masterplan
21. Don’t Look Back in Anger
22. Wonderwall
23. Champagne Supernova
