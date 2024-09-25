Edinburgh pumpkin picking: 10 pumpkin patches near Edinburgh to visit in the run up to Halloween

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 25th Sep 2024, 15:23 BST

Pumpkin picking season is upon us, and here are 10 of the best places to check out, all of which are within a hour’s drive from Edinburgh.

Pumpkin picking has certainly grown in popularity over the years, with it now being a bucket list item for many families across the country.

It is an opportunity for families to have a day traipsing around a farm picking their perfect pumpkin before taking it home and using their creative sparks to carve it.

We took a look across the country to see where the best places to pick pumpkins were this autumn. Take a look at our gallery and let us know where you’ll be heading.

Pumpking pickers will once again get the opportunity to get their hands on a pumpkin at Craigies Farm and Farm shop this year. Their Craigies Pumpkin Festival runs throughout October and tickets are priced at £5 for children and adults.

1. Craigies Farm and Deli - South Queensferry

Pumpking pickers will once again get the opportunity to get their hands on a pumpkin at Craigies Farm and Farm shop this year. Their Craigies Pumpkin Festival runs throughout October and tickets are priced at £5 for children and adults. | Phil Wilkinson photography Photo: Phil Wilkinson photography

Photo Sales
Conifox Adventure Park offers multiple options for how you can get your hands on a pumpkin this Halloween. Access to the pumpkin patch is offered as part of their Halloween Days and Halloween Fireworks Nights packages. The Halloween Days runs between 12-13, 19-20, 26-27 October (tickets cost £5 per person), whilst the Halloween Fireworks Nights runs 18-19, 25-26 & 31 October (tickets cost £22.50 for 2-16 year olds, £12.50 for 12-24 months and £15 for 16+).

2. Conifox Adventure Park - Kirkliston

Conifox Adventure Park offers multiple options for how you can get your hands on a pumpkin this Halloween. Access to the pumpkin patch is offered as part of their Halloween Days and Halloween Fireworks Nights packages. The Halloween Days runs between 12-13, 19-20, 26-27 October (tickets cost £5 per person), whilst the Halloween Fireworks Nights runs 18-19, 25-26 & 31 October (tickets cost £22.50 for 2-16 year olds, £12.50 for 12-24 months and £15 for 16+). Photo: Kevin Quinn

Photo Sales
Arnprior Farms will once again welcome pickers this autumn. You can buy a parking ticket for £15.70 which can then be exchanged for a small pumpkin. If you want to upgrade your pumpkin to a medium or large you can pay a supplement of £3 or £5 respectively.

3. Arnprior Farm - Arnprior

Arnprior Farms will once again welcome pickers this autumn. You can buy a parking ticket for £15.70 which can then be exchanged for a small pumpkin. If you want to upgrade your pumpkin to a medium or large you can pay a supplement of £3 or £5 respectively. | Contributed Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Balgone Estate, in North Berwick Edinburgh, is offering pumpkins of all shapes, colours and sizes for you to pick your own to carve this Halloween. The event runs 12th-14, 17-21, 25-27 October. Tickets cost £12 (early bird) or £15 (standard).

4. Balgone Estate - North Berwick

Balgone Estate, in North Berwick Edinburgh, is offering pumpkins of all shapes, colours and sizes for you to pick your own to carve this Halloween. The event runs 12th-14, 17-21, 25-27 October. Tickets cost £12 (early bird) or £15 (standard). Photo: Annabelle Gauntlett

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghAutumn