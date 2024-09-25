Pumpkin picking has certainly grown in popularity over the years, with it now being a bucket list item for many families across the country.

It is an opportunity for families to have a day traipsing around a farm picking their perfect pumpkin before taking it home and using their creative sparks to carve it.

We took a look across the country to see where the best places to pick pumpkins were this autumn. Take a look at our gallery and let us know where you’ll be heading.

1 . Craigies Farm and Deli - South Queensferry Pumpking pickers will once again get the opportunity to get their hands on a pumpkin at Craigies Farm and Farm shop this year. Their Craigies Pumpkin Festival runs throughout October and tickets are priced at £5 for children and adults. | Phil Wilkinson photography Photo: Phil Wilkinson photography

2 . Conifox Adventure Park - Kirkliston Conifox Adventure Park offers multiple options for how you can get your hands on a pumpkin this Halloween. Access to the pumpkin patch is offered as part of their Halloween Days and Halloween Fireworks Nights packages. The Halloween Days runs between 12-13, 19-20, 26-27 October (tickets cost £5 per person), whilst the Halloween Fireworks Nights runs 18-19, 25-26 & 31 October (tickets cost £22.50 for 2-16 year olds, £12.50 for 12-24 months and £15 for 16+). Photo: Kevin Quinn

3 . Arnprior Farm - Arnprior Arnprior Farms will once again welcome pickers this autumn. You can buy a parking ticket for £15.70 which can then be exchanged for a small pumpkin. If you want to upgrade your pumpkin to a medium or large you can pay a supplement of £3 or £5 respectively. | Contributed Photo: Contributed

4 . Balgone Estate - North Berwick Balgone Estate, in North Berwick Edinburgh, is offering pumpkins of all shapes, colours and sizes for you to pick your own to carve this Halloween. The event runs 12th-14, 17-21, 25-27 October. Tickets cost £12 (early bird) or £15 (standard). Photo: Annabelle Gauntlett