Whether you enjoy a long walk or just taking in the views of the city - there are no end to the ways you can take in Edinburgh as the trees turn oranges, browns and reds.

If you prefer to take things a little slower, there are a number of beer gardens around the city that are more than prepared for the drop in temperature - with cosy seating and outdoor heaters.

If you want a more guided approach there are numerous events still to take place over the autumn months including the city’s Doors Open Days.

Take a look at our gallery below and let us know what you’ll be up to this autumn.

1 . Take a walk along the Water of Leith... The Water of Leith is the perfect spot to head if you're looking to take in an autumn walk. With it's greenery turning fiery autumn colours and the water of Leith running nearby. Photo: Jolene Campbell Photo Sales

2 . Grab a hot drink for your walk... With the temperatures dropping, grabbing a hot drink from one of your favourite cafes is the perfect way to keep warm when the seasons change. Photo: Stock Photo Sales

3 . Walk up Calton Hill... There are probably few better places to take in the whole city in all it's autumnal spleandour than the top of Calton Hill. Take a walk up and be rewarded with some increcible views of the city. Photo: Jolene Campbell Photo Sales

4 . Visit the Royal Botanic Garden... You can relive your childhood at the Royal Botanic Garden, by picking up the conkers that have peppered the ground. | Katielee Arrowsmith SWNS Photo Sales