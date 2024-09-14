Edinburgh Bucket List: 8 things to do in Edinburgh this autumn including pumpkin picking

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 14th Sep 2024, 04:46 GMT

Summer is over and autumn is upon us in Edinburgh, so we’ve looked ahead to see what you can get up to when the seasons change.

Whether you enjoy a long walk or just taking in the views of the city - there are no end to the ways you can take in Edinburgh as the trees turn oranges, browns and reds.

If you prefer to take things a little slower, there are a number of beer gardens around the city that are more than prepared for the drop in temperature - with cosy seating and outdoor heaters.

If you want a more guided approach there are numerous events still to take place over the autumn months including the city’s Doors Open Days.

Take a look at our gallery below and let us know what you’ll be up to this autumn.

The Water of Leith is the perfect spot to head if you're looking to take in an autumn walk. With it's greenery turning fiery autumn colours and the water of Leith running nearby.

1. Take a walk along the Water of Leith...

The Water of Leith is the perfect spot to head if you're looking to take in an autumn walk. With it's greenery turning fiery autumn colours and the water of Leith running nearby. Photo: Jolene Campbell

Photo Sales
With the temperatures dropping, grabbing a hot drink from one of your favourite cafes is the perfect way to keep warm when the seasons change.

2. Grab a hot drink for your walk...

With the temperatures dropping, grabbing a hot drink from one of your favourite cafes is the perfect way to keep warm when the seasons change. Photo: Stock

Photo Sales
There are probably few better places to take in the whole city in all it's autumnal spleandour than the top of Calton Hill. Take a walk up and be rewarded with some increcible views of the city.

3. Walk up Calton Hill...

There are probably few better places to take in the whole city in all it's autumnal spleandour than the top of Calton Hill. Take a walk up and be rewarded with some increcible views of the city. Photo: Jolene Campbell

Photo Sales
You can relive your childhood at the Royal Botanic Garden, by picking up the conkers that have peppered the ground.

4. Visit the Royal Botanic Garden...

You can relive your childhood at the Royal Botanic Garden, by picking up the conkers that have peppered the ground. | Katielee Arrowsmith SWNS

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:AutumnEdinburgh
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice