While visitors to the Fife attraction can usually watch the seals from a viewing platform, the Deep Sea World zoo team have kept the seal harbour closed since the birth, to allow the mum and pup privacy in this bonding stage. A spokesperson for the aquarium said: “Nova is doing very well, he is a healthy weight and can be found either having a nap on the beach area post feed or practising his swimming with his mum! The Seal Harbour, will remain closed at the moment, but you may be able to view Nova and Deep Sea World's other lovely harbour seals from the café!”