Deep Sea World attraction near Edinburgh welcomes new baby seal pup born at Fife aquarium

The new pup spends most of his time swimming or napping
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 11th Jun 2023, 10:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jun 2023, 10:18 BST

A baby seal pup has been born at an aquarium near Edinburgh.

The male pup, named Nova, was born only nine days ago, on June 2 at Deep Sea World in North Queensferry. Both Nova and his Mum, resident harbour seal Laura, are doing well.

While visitors to the Fife attraction can usually watch the seals from a viewing platform, the Deep Sea World zoo team have kept the seal harbour closed since the birth, to allow the mum and pup privacy in this bonding stage. A spokesperson for the aquarium said: “Nova is doing very well, he is a healthy weight and can be found either having a nap on the beach area post feed or practising his swimming with his mum! The Seal Harbour, will remain closed at the moment, but you may be able to view Nova and Deep Sea World's other lovely harbour seals from the café!”

Seal pup Nova is only nine days old.Seal pup Nova is only nine days old.
    The baby seal has spent his first days swimming and napping, alongside his mum Laura, at Deep Sea World in North Queensferry, Fife.The baby seal has spent his first days swimming and napping, alongside his mum Laura, at Deep Sea World in North Queensferry, Fife.
