Craigie’s Farm in South Queensferry has launched new Halloween events for this October, alongside their popular pick-your-own pumpkins.

Halloween at Craigie’s will feature the return of their pumpkin patch, with views over the picturesque South Queensferry countryside. New for this year, the fields will also feature ‘Tunnels of Terror’, with costumed characters providing frights and spooky fun for the whole family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the day, in addition to the pumpkin patch, the tunnels will offer little frights designed especially with younger visitors and those with additional support needs in mind. Meet a cast of colourful characters, hear tales from a spooky storyteller, take part in ghoulish games, snap some photos with creepy props and enjoy a spectacular sensory light experience.

The Spooky Tunnels at Craigie's Farm will offer little frights designed especially with younger visitors and those with additional support needs in mind. Photo by Jennifer McMurray.

In the evening, there will also be a brand new after-dark illuminated experience. From spiders and scarecrows to skeletons and ghosts, there’s plenty to get you into the Halloween spirit.

Craigie’s Farm owner John Sinclair said: “Our pumpkin patch has always been popular, but we are taking it to the next level with our exciting new Halloween events this year. With both day and night time events taking place, there truly is something for every family, no matter hold old the kids are.

“The illuminations will be a spectacular sight and we can’t wait to see our fields transformed – we are expecting tickets to fly out the door, so I would recommend booking early to secure your visit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Halloween events are created in partnership with NL Productions, the team behind the Castle of Light at Edinburgh Castle and Edinburgh Zoo’s Spooktacular and Christmas Nights.

Phil O’Halloran, managing director at NL Productions, added: “NL Productions are hugely excited to be working with Craigies to deliver what will be an amazing Halloween experience for all the family. Craigies is a wonderful visitor attraction, offering a great family day out.

“We admire their high level of customer service and provenance. Being able to bring our events expertise to the table and work together to take the existing Halloween offering to the next level will be thrilling and we can’t wait for families to come and experience it!”