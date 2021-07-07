A few of the fun sporty activities available in and around Edinburgh over the school holidays.

Edinburgh school holidays: 10 sport summer activities to enjoy in and around the Capital

As we come towards the end of the second week of the school summer holidays, here are a few ways to keep your kids entertained and fit.

By David Hepburn
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 12:27 pm

It can be hard to get your children off the couch over the summer break – and to keep boredom at bay with all the extra spare time to fill.

With foreign jaunts still largely off the cards, and coronavirus restrictions still limiting holiday activities, it’s important to find ways to keep youngsters active.

Luckily in Edinburgh there are plenty of sporty choices – many of which are relatively inexpensive, or even free, to choose from.

Here are 10 active ideas for your children to enjoy this summer.

1. Serve up a game of tennis

If your children are inspired by Wimbledon there are free outdoor courts run by Edinburgh Leisure at the Meadows, Leith Links, and St Margaret's Park in Corstorphine. Rain needn't stop play though - there are also indoor courts available at Craiglockhart Tennis and Leisure Centre.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Buy photo

2. Go on the piste

It may be the height of summer in Scotland, but you can still ski. Midlothian Snowsports Centre (better known as Hillend to many Edinburgh residents) has now reopened and is offering special classes and sessions for youngsters over the summer holidays on their dry ski slopes.

Photo: Midlothian Snowsports Centre

Buy photo

3. Run away to the circus

Tollcross State Circus welcome people of all ages to learn circus skills every Monday evening at their weekly meeting at Tollcross Leisure Centre. Visit their Facebook page for more information.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Buy photo

4. Scale the heights

Located just outside Edinburgh, in Ratho, the Edinburgh International Climbing Arena is Europe’s largest indoor climbing centre and have summer camps and introductory sessions available for youngsters over the holidays.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Buy photo
Edinburgh
Next Page
Page 1 of 3