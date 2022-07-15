Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The tour will drop by Edinburgh this month and celebrated Scottish DJ and BBC Radio 1 presenter, Arielle Free, will play a set of high tempo dance tracks on top of the ice cream van on the St James Quarter rooftop.

With DJ decks, an oversized ice cream disco ball and a sparkling ice cream scoop shaped see-saw, the exuberant touring vehicle creates a wild and wonderful twist on the old school ice cream van where guests can enjoy their ultimate ice cream creations.

Guests will be able to choose from a selection of delicious ice cream flavours, sauces and toppings and will even be able to try Häagen-Dazs’ innovative edible spoons for an added biscuit crunch.

The two-day extravaganza takes place between 12pm and 7pm on July 23-24 and Häagen-Dazs lovers are encouraged to fully let go into the moment and create special memories this summer as they party alongside a “booming, pimped up ice cream van”.

Arielle, who will be performing for the people of Edinburgh on July 24 said: “I'm so excited to be coming back up to Edinburgh to DJ on the rooftop of the Häagen-Dazs Ice Cream Van this summer – it’s always great to be back in Scotland.”

Brand experience manager at Häagen-Dazs UK, Jade Evans, said: “The launch of this redefined ice cream van showcases the joy of our premium ice cream experience in an over-the-top, playful way, building on our iconic and joyful brand identity. Through this activation we hope to spread moments of joy with Häagen-Dazs across the UK, making the Häagen-Dazs Ice Cream Van the ultimate destination for the best summer experience.”

The ice cream company said that the St James Quarter, which celebrated its one-year anniversary last month, is the perfect location for this joyful experience that promises to “deliver moments of cooling joy”.