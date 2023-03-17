Escape Hunt Edinburgh to launch new Alice in Wonderland themed treasure hunt experience.

Escape Hunt Edinburgh is launching a new Alice in Wonderland themed experience later this month. Players will be given the opportunity to step into Alice’s shoes with the new city-wide treasure hunt, ‘Return to Wonderland’. The experience is described as being “an escape room with no doors, a treasure hunt with more challenges”.

Participants will take to the streets of Edinburgh, where they will be challenged to find the virtual lost characters of Wonderland scattered across the city. With the help of a digital map, they will get to crack clues, complete puzzles and solve challenges along the way. During the 90 minute long hunt, players will be required to work together to find the characters, return them to wonderland and save the Mad Hatter from the Queen of Hearts.

