Escape Hunt Edinburgh to launch new Alice in Wonderland themed outdoor treasure hunt
Escape Hunt Edinburgh is launching a new Alice in Wonderland themed experience later this month. Players will be given the opportunity to step into Alice’s shoes with the new city-wide treasure hunt, ‘Return to Wonderland’. The experience is described as being “an escape room with no doors, a treasure hunt with more challenges”.
Participants will take to the streets of Edinburgh, where they will be challenged to find the virtual lost characters of Wonderland scattered across the city. With the help of a digital map, they will get to crack clues, complete puzzles and solve challenges along the way. During the 90 minute long hunt, players will be required to work together to find the characters, return them to wonderland and save the Mad Hatter from the Queen of Hearts.
The Return to Wonderland hunt will launch at Escape Hunt Edinburgh, which is located in the Omni Centre, on March 23 – just in time for the Easter Holidays. The game is suitable for all ages, open to teams of between two and six players, and perfect for friends, families and puzzle-lovers. Kids under eight can take part for free. Escape Hunt Edinburgh offers a variety of fun experiences. These include escape rooms, city hunts and play at home games, which allow players to journey to the fabled city of Atlantis, or discover the legendary treasure chest of famed pirate Blackbeard. For tickets, or for more information on how to book, visit the Escape Hunt website.