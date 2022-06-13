On Friday, August 5, beauty experts from Harvey Nichols will be offering appointments from 8:30am until 11:30am to help customers get raceday ready. Fragrance consultations, skincare treatments and hand and arm massages will also be available on the day.

The beauty appointments will be followed by a brunch from Bonnie & Wild, which will include a mocktail on arrival, a selection of dishes from the Food Hall, and a glass of Prosecco.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets cost £132, and include a 45-minute beauty appointment with a makeup artist from Harvey Nichols Edinburgh, the Prosecco brunch from Bonnie & Wild, transport to and from Musselburgh Racecourse, and a Raceday ticket to Stobo Castle Ladies Day.

Aisling Johnston, Commercial Manager at Musselburgh Racecourse, said: “It’s great to be working with two renowned Edinburgh-based businesses to create this unique package for this year’s Ladies Day. It’s going to be a big occasion for people and so we felt it was nice to offer something that will make people feel their best ahead of a great day at the races.”

Richard Morris, General Manager at Harvey Nichols Edinburgh, said: “Our beauty experts will be primed and ready with an amazing range of brands we carry in store to help people get ready for the exciting day ahead.”

Kate Russell, General Manager at Bonnie & Wild, added “Ladies Day is an important day in the Edinburgh calendar and all of us at Bonnie & Wild are delighted to be welcoming racegoers along before the festivities begin. I’m sure they’ll love the bespoke mocktails and beautiful brunch dishes we’ll have available for them, and all topped off by a glass of beautiful bubbly. A perfect start for a day at the races.”

Musselburgh Racecourse is offering a luxury raceday package for Stobo Castle Ladies Day on Friday, August 5.