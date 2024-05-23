The Centre, Livingston welcomes Big Kid Circus as part of its UK-wide tour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Centre, Livingston welcomes the Big Kid Circus to the shopping centre for the first time, which is packed with a fantastic variety of performances by talented acrobats, trapeze artists, daredevils and clowns from Wednesday, May 29 until Sunday, June 2.

The show by the circus company, which started in 2005 by talented acrobatic performers Biliana and Kiril Kirilov is entitled ‘Illuminations’ and is currently on tour around the UK.

It features a host of exciting performances by artists from around the world, including Europe’s only all-female motorbike stunt riders inside a mesh sphere ball and heart-warming comedy by twin brothers Rolando and Matrakita from Mexico, under the big tent spotlight, situated behind Primark.

Gary Anderson, Operations Manager at The Centre, Livingston, said: “We are delighted to welcome the Big Kid Circus to The Centre, Livingston for the first time.

Clown Duo.

“The ‘Illumination’ show will be a big hit with our visitors, of all ages, whether you are a circus fan or new to it, with lots of brilliant performances guaranteed to leave a lasting impression.”