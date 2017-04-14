Cars bricked from Edinburgh bridge at rush-hour

DRIVERS had to swerve around bricks hurled from a bridge on to a busy Capital road during the morning rush-hour yesterday.

At least three vehicles were hit on Crewe Road North, Pilton, from about 8.30am. No-one was hurt.

“A brick came down and smashed my windscreen,” said a 51-year-old taxi driver. “Luckily it’s reinforced glass.

“My cab’s off the road getting fixed so I’ve missed a day’s takings as well as the cost of a new windscreen.”

Two boys, aged 11 and 14, have been charged.

Police said inquiries were ongoing to trace a third young suspect.