Video: Man uses air horn to gain revenge on noisy neighbours

AN Edinburgh man took matters into his own hands after his neighbours played loud trance music at an antisocial hour.

The man, 27, was woken up at 1am on Friday morning when his upstairs neighbours began playing loud trance music just hours before he had to get up for work.

The man was woken up in the early hours of Friday morning when his neighbours began playing trance music.

Unimpressed by his neighbours’ attitude when he approached them, the man got up around 7 and decided to get his revenge by sticking an air horn through their letterbox.

Speaking to the Evening News the man, who lives on Bernard Street, Leith, but does not wish to be named, said: “It was on Thursday night the people upstairs started playing proper techno trance music at about 1am. It’s something that’s happened about 4 or 5 times before.

“I was starting work early in the morning so I went up and banged on the door a few times.

“After the third time my neighbour came down to say the music’s off and told me not to bang the door so hard.”

Upset by their lack of apology, the man then decided he would get his own back for the early morning disturbance.

“I decided to cut the top and bottom off my air horn so it would fit through the letterbox,” he said, “I live in Leith and another neighbour texted me asking if I’d heard a ship’s horn.”

The man has not spoken to his neighbours since Friday morning’s incident.