Hibs set to play in front of four sell-out crowds in a row

Hibs are set to play in front of sell-out crowds for four consecutive matches as fans snap up tickets for the Ladbrokes Premiership clash with Aberdeen at Easter Road on Saturday, October 14.

The Capital club have announced that fewer than 700 tickets for home supporters remain on sale for that game, with large sections of the Main Stand completely sold out already.

And the Dons, joint top of the division, confirmed that they had sold out their initial allocation for the match and had contacted Hibs in a bid to land more tickets.

Around 7000 Dons fans travelled to Edinburgh for the recent game against Hearts at BT Murrayfield and they look set to bring another large visiting support to the Capital later this month.

With Hibs’ 2-2 draw with Celtic last weekend played in front of a full Parkhead and sell-out crowds set to take in the Betfred Cup semi-final against the Hoops at Hampden on October 21 and the first Edinburgh derby of the season against Hearts three days later, Neil Lennon’s men are assured bumper attendances for a mouthwatering run of fixtures.

Hibs enjoyed an increase in crowds during the club’s time in the Scottish Championship, with a record number of season tickets sold ahead of the 2017/18 season and the return to top flight football.

A total of 17,634 fans turned out for the league opener against Partick Thistle, while more than 16,600 attended the 3-1 defeat by Hamilton.

Hibs sold more than 12,100 season tickets ahead of the start of the campaign, a record for the club.