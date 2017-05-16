Ex-Heriot’s favourite Jason Hill signs for Doncaster Knights

Former Heriot’s back row star Jason Hill has been handed a fresh challenge for next season after signing for Greene King IPA Championship outfit Doncaster Knights.

The 27-year-old won back to back BT Premiership titles with Heriot’s and was capped at Scottish Club XV level, as well as securing a training contract with Glasgow Warriors, before moving south to play for Bedford Blues last summer.

Hill’s dynamic style made him a fans favourite and he was elected supporters player of the year at Bedford, who finished seventh in the league table.

He will move north to link up with a Doncaster side that reached the promotion play-off semi-finals.