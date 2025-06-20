A journey of flight brings Shetland’s skies and stories to dance base

Published 20th Jun 2025, 10:02 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2025, 11:16 BST
A Journey of Flight flies into Edinburgh this August at Dance Base. It's a visually striking new work by Shetland-based choreographer and performer Kathryn Gordon.

Presented as part of the prestigious Made in Scotland Showcase, the show is a quiet epic, rooted in the natural rhythms of the land, sea and memory. A 50-minute dance piece - emotional, visceral and unforgettable.

Kathryn Gordon says: “We’re so honoured to be part of Made in Scotland. This piece is about connection - with each other, with where we’re from, and with the world as it changes around us.”

KATHRYN GORDON: A JOURNEY OF FLIGHT

Inspired by birds, built from memory, A Journey of Flight is a show about flow, migration and memory

Venue: Assembly @ Dance Base, DB3

Dates: 12th – 17th Aug

Time: 14:30 (50 min)

Age Guidance: 8+

Content Warning: Some Audience Participation

