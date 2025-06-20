A journey of flight brings Shetland’s skies and stories to dance base
Presented as part of the prestigious Made in Scotland Showcase, the show is a quiet epic, rooted in the natural rhythms of the land, sea and memory. A 50-minute dance piece - emotional, visceral and unforgettable.
Kathryn Gordon says: “We’re so honoured to be part of Made in Scotland. This piece is about connection - with each other, with where we’re from, and with the world as it changes around us.”
KATHRYN GORDON: A JOURNEY OF FLIGHT
Venue: Assembly @ Dance Base, DB3
Dates: 12th – 17th Aug
Time: 14:30 (50 min)
Age Guidance: 8+
Content Warning: Some Audience Participation